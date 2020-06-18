Angry With China, Confused BJP Workers in Asansol Took Out a Rally to Burn Kim Jong's Effigy

In West Bengal's Asansol, a video of some BJP workers burning effigies of Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has gone viral on social media.

But why? Surely it cannot be because of the rising tensions between North and South Korea?

Turns out, the BJP workers confused Kim Jong Un with China President Xi Jinping. Angry with China, the workers hit the streets to made their fury known. They burnt effigies and yelled 'Boycott China'. Unfortunately, there was a slight mix up.

In the video, a group of men sporting BJP facemasks can be seen protesting. When asked, they respond saying that they are out to burn Kim Jong Un's effigy. Take a look:

The video has now gone viral on social on media, so much so that 'Kim Jong Un' is now trending on Twitter:

According to BJP, China's 'Prime Minister' is Kim Jong.



So North Korea has annexed China or what? https://t.co/nHUHUGKlsq — Sangram Satpathy (@sangramsatpath9) June 18, 2020

Dear @NetflixIndia



Remove 'Made In China' movie from your platform else i will gonna burn Kim Jong's Statue too!!! — Republic Of Fekoslovakia (@Fekoslovakian) June 18, 2020

The clash in Galwan Valley between the Indian and Chinese troops on Monday night is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed. Monday's clash resulted in the deaths of over 20 Indian soldiers; China too faced casualties, although the specific number is unknown.

The standoff has stirred anti-China sentiments in India, with protesters and some trade bodies like CAIT calling for a boycott of Chinese products in protest to border standoff. Hashtags like #BoycottChina, #BoycottMadeinChina and #BoycottChineseProducts have been trending on social media.

Referring to a news report claiming that soldiers are missing in action, the Indian Army today clarified that all Indian troops are accounted for after the violent clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night. The Army is expected to release a full statement soon. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to say that soldiers at Galwan were carrying firearms when they went out on patrol. He was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims that Indian soldiers were unarmed at the time of the clashes with the Chinese army.

Amid continued strain between the neighbours over the violent clash in Galwan Valley that killed soldiers on both sides, the Indian Railways today scrapped a dedicated freight corridor project with Chinese firms as calls for boycotting Chinese products grow in the country. Earlier in the day, the Department of Telecommunications reportedly asked companies to consider reviewing future partnership with Chinese companies like Huawei & ZTE.

