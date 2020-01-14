Take the pledge to vote

Angry Young Man of Bollywood? Deciphering Amitabh Bachchan's Tweets after JNU Attack

The senior Bachchan has been a regular on microblogging site Twitter ever since the horrific JNU attack on January 5.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
Angry Young Man of Bollywood? Deciphering Amitabh Bachchan's Tweets after JNU Attack
The Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has "joined" the long list of Bollywood personalities who have come forward and expressed their dissent against the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the capital region where masked goons stormed the campus, attacked the students and vandalised the college property.

The Angry Young Man, an important Bollywood figure, is a regular on Twitter and other social media platforms where he interacts with his fans and well-wishers.

And, fortunately for his fans, BigB has put the online platforms to perfect use to stay vocal about issues that concern the country.

Remember when he witnessed a drop in his Twitter followers and it upset him dearly?

Or when his Samsung Note 7 smartphone wouldn't charge?

Worse, when Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and Preity Zinta did not return his birthday wishes, an infuriated BigB gave it back to the busy actors from his Twitter page.

Thankfully, the fire in Bachchan's tweets is only burning brighter ever since.

In fact, since the horrific JNU attack on January 5th, that brought out the students and eminent personalities across the country to the streets to protest, BigB has been typing away important tweets one after another "condemning" the attack. A folded-hand emoji was posted by BigB hours after JNU attack when the actor successfully united the country to decipher his tweet.

BigB also used his incredible online reach to promote Himesh Reshammiya's (Jai Mata Di Let's Rock!) upcoming drama Happy Hardy and Heer.

Amid the growing climate change talks, Greta Thurberg's powerful speeches and ghastly Australian bushfires, BigB gave a piece of important yet simple advice to save the planet.

An evening is simply bad if you don't wish others with a "Good Evening" message. Spreading happiness across.

Being creative at testing times is the way to go. Powerful.

Expressing gratitude to fans when others won't.

Using his influence to educate the masses. Padhega India, Toh Badhega India.

Staying connected is the need of the hour and that's why we need smartphones more than ever.

An eye-opening poem by Bachchan about child and his mother, promoting love, peace and harmony. (Read between the lines)

जैसे बचपन में माँ अपने पल्लू को गोल बनाकर, फूँक मारकर, गरम करके आँख में लगा देतीं थी , वैसा करो , सब ठीक हो जाएगा । माँ तो हैं नहीं अब , बिजली से रुमाल को गरम करके लगा लिया है । पर बात कुछ बनी नहीं !! माँ का पल्लू , माँ का पल्लू होता है !!

And for those pointing fingers and mocking the Khans and the Bachchans for not "speaking up" at such turbulent times when Deepika Padukone stood in solidarity with JNU students, possibly jeopardising Chhapaak's collections and reviews, here's BigB quoting his son Abhishek Bachchan's character from Guru.

"Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lage, samajh lo tarakki kar rahe lo. (When people start speaking against you, you're doing well.)"

