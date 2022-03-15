Anil Agarwal Knew Two English Words When He Came to Mumbai, Bought First Flat in 3 Years

Recounting the hardships and struggles that he went through in the initial phase of his career, Anil Agarwal, founder and honcho of multinational mining company Vedanta, has shared an evocative Twitter thread. “When I first arrived in Bombay, I knew only two words in English, ‘yes’ and ‘no’”, Agarwal wrote in the first Tweet of the thread. While sharing a photo with his wife from their wedding day, Agarwal asserted that he “held on to my dreams of making it big.”

When I first arrived in Bombay, I knew only two words in English, ‘yes’ and ‘no’. I held on to my dreams of making it big. Socha ki safar bohot lamba hai, par isse taye karna hai. Bohot mehnat ki, mushquilein sahin, phir bhi ubharta chala gaya…(1/4) pic.twitter.com/IwQaST5ssK— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 14, 2022

Highlighting the significance of family in one’s life, Agarwal wrote that a house only becomes a home when the family members are there. He claimed that it was the “happiest time” in his life when his family joined him in Mumbai. He added that although his house was small, it meant a lot to him.

The billionaire further wrote that he knew his journey to success would be long but he was also determined to cover it and face the challenges. He wrote about working hard and facing hardships but claimed that always bounced back.

In the next Tweet, Agarwal revealed that within three years of moving to Mumbai, he managed to buy a 400-square foot flat in the city. “That was a great achievement to start my journey with,” he added.

Agarwal further shared that he got married in Patna and then had a son too. He recalled how he had persuaded his parents to send his wife and son to him in Mumbai.

…In my first three years, I managed to buy a flat of less than 400sq ft in Bombay. That was a great achievement to start my journey with. I got married in Patna, and had my son born in Patna. I eventually persuaded my parents to send my wife and my son to Mumbai kyunki…(2/4)— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 14, 2022

…ghar ghar lagna chahiye, makaan nahi. It was the happiest time of my life when my family joined me in the city. Chota sa ghar tha magar mere liye woh mera aashiyana tha…(3/4)— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 14, 2022

In the final Tweet, Agarwal shared that he learned about an economically suffering cable company which was “on the brink of bankruptcy” during that time. Agarwal said that he soon started dreaming of acquiring that company.

…I soon came to know that one of the cable companies was on the brink of bankruptcy and I started dreaming about acquiring that company…(4/4)To be continued— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 14, 2022

Agarwal further hinted that he will continue the inspirational story by writing “To be continued.”

Earlier, Agarwal had shared more of his personal accounts and experiences of his early days in Mumbai. Through a Tweet, Agarwal shared how he would sell and buy metal scrap collected from cable companies to make a living.

…I would sell and buy metal scrap collected from cable companies, and Bihar, my hometown. After work, I'd take the evening local train back home, with an occasional detour to stroll on Juhu Beach or Chowpatty, watching the waves crash against the sand…— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 7, 2022

