Anil Kapoor Adds His Own Twist To The #10YearChallenge, Calls It #AKChallenge

Anil Kapoor puts his personal twist on the #10YearChallenge by going back several years, with the #AKChallenge.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 20, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
2019's first viral Internet 'challenge' is one that looks back at the past, approximately 10 years.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last few days, you would have surely heard of the 10-year challenge. Participating in the challenge means you need to share two of your photos, taken 10 years apart—one from the year 2009 and one from now, the year 2019.

All your favorite celebrities and brands are doing taking the challenge!

In the middle of all this, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also took this challenge but added his unique, personal twist.

While we all have been pacing ourselves at just ten years apart, Anil Kapoor is ahead of all of us. He went all 20, 30, 40 years ahead.

A special clip was shared by Kapoor on Twitter with a caption that read, “Forget the #10YearChallenge, take the #AKChallenge!”

The 1989 version of the clip shows Kapoor grooving to the tune of 'My Name is Lakhan,'which gained popularity after it's release, while the 1999 version has him dancing to 'Rangtajogi' from the movie Taal. The 2009 may be more familiar to the younger people on Twitter - his famous "What a player" which has become somewhat of a catchphrase, from Oscar-winner Slumdog Millionaire, and his 2019 clip is from his upcoming movie Ek Ladki Toh Aisa Laga, where he shares screen space with his daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time.

No matter how further back we go, he's probably been as iconic as ever.





