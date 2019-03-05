Anil Kapoor Just Shared Pic From His Upcoming Film and Everyone Wants to Age Like Him

Year 2050 :



Tiger Shroff to star in Baaghi 15.

Vidyut Jammwal to star in Commando 15.

Anil Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor's son in her last movie. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself. pic.twitter.com/bp3KzKmfpx — Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor's age is an asset, it goes depreciated every year. — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 4, 2019

Me: When Anil Kapoor was born

1. Nehru was still PM

2. Dr. Prasad was president

3. Indo-China War was 6 years away

5. Sikkim was still an independent country.

4. LIC had just been incorporated

5. Pather Panchali was the highest grossing film of the year



Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/B1K2oHDFYS — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 4, 2019

We all are living in 2019 while Anil kapoor is still living in 90's pic.twitter.com/rfQ0HvQnT5 — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) March 4, 2019

What kind of deal does Anil Kapoor have with the Devil? pic.twitter.com/FiMy77MRQ0 — Mriga (@jst_a_scribbler) March 4, 2019

Anil kapoor needs to show his ID proof before entering theatre to watch "A Certificate" movie. — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) March 4, 2019

My goodness. Just look at @AnilKapoor. The 'boy' recently turned 62.



S I X T Y T W O. https://t.co/i72xEzxJRT — Raju PP (@rajupp) March 4, 2019

*Anil Kapoor to play the Lead role along with Taimur in Gunday 2 which is set to release on 25 August 2045* — ViNee!! 🇮🇳 (@Vineet_1502) March 4, 2019

WHAT DOES ANIL KAPOOR EAT OMG https://t.co/q7nDxg1SU4 — Yashasvini Mathur (@yashasvini_m) March 4, 2019

me :



anil kapoor with his incredible smooth skin at age 62 : pic.twitter.com/NAI1vjyyVi — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) March 4, 2019

in a pic with disha patni everyones looking at anil kapoor. mans a legend — lemon (@muteista) March 4, 2019

'Old Age' waiting to meet Anil Kapoor pic.twitter.com/2I0BiUteUP — Secret SHAWnta (@Secret_Saanta) March 4, 2019

I want to age g̶r̶a̶c̶e̶f̶u̶l̶l̶y̶ like Anil Kapoor. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor took UNO's reverse card too seriously pic.twitter.com/vlk5j25sCI — Ravi (@naya_hai_wah) March 4, 2019

They should've casted Anil Kapoor in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. pic.twitter.com/j1SsiLzcr8 — Smit Satra (@smitterati_) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor is playing the younger brother of Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu in #Malang pic.twitter.com/cwLM6qJSJE — bunny (@Bunny_I_) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor with his seniors in industry. pic.twitter.com/Su9PtRtUXl — Jameel Milansaar Blr (@wwwjameel) March 4, 2019

There's no denying that Anil Kapoor is way fitter than most of his counterparts and even some of the younger ones. Also no denying that he has had some work done on himself, hair, skin etc. which has worked well on him. — Lola Kuttiamma (@Priya_Menon) March 5, 2019

Anil kapoor is not ageing in reverse it is just that he looked like a 50 year guy in his 30s

Though something is constant pic.twitter.com/OpIawITSUz — Aditya saraogi (@Adityasaraogi6) March 4, 2019

Advance Happy birthday Anil Kapoor for turning 26 this December! pic.twitter.com/nUQgqm3wvL — Gujarati Chokro (@nickybadani) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor is looking the youngest here. He is reverse ageing !! pic.twitter.com/uhcBfSSKHd — Funnily Serious (@notionalview) March 4, 2019

"Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself."After giving Ek Villain, Murder 2, and Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri announced his next film titled Malang on Monday. With Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead, the film is slated to release during 2020's Valentines.Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who also seems to be playing a major part in the revenge drama flick, took to his Twitter account to confirm the cast of the film.While it seemed like a normal day at work for Mr India, Twitterati took a keen interest in the photograph he shared and collectively asked one question - Why doesn't the actor age?Age is just a number, they say, and Kapoor is a testament.Still, if numbers interest you: Anil Kapoor is 62-years-old; Aditya Roy Kapur 33, Disha Patani 26, and Kunal Kemmu 35.Kapoor's 'agelessness' and charisma made people ask whether the actor was really 62 or 26. While others imagined Bollywood's future with Anil Kapoor possibly playing the lead role alongside Taimur.