Anil Kapoor Just Shared Pic From His Upcoming Film and Everyone Wants to Age Like Him
Kapoor's 'agelessness' made people ask if the actor was really 62 or 26. Some others felt that he was the right choice for Brad Pitt's 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Image tweeted by Anil Kapoor / Twitter
After giving Ek Villain, Murder 2, and Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri announced his next film titled Malang on Monday. With Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead, the film is slated to release during 2020's Valentines.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who also seems to be playing a major part in the revenge drama flick, took to his Twitter account to confirm the cast of the film.
Together we are #MALANG!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 4, 2019
Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists – @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani & @kunalkemmu! @MalangFilm releasing on Valentine’s 2020.@TSeries @LuvFilms @itsBhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur @jayshewakramani pic.twitter.com/4KAKgGxpgX
While it seemed like a normal day at work for Mr India, Twitterati took a keen interest in the photograph he shared and collectively asked one question - Why doesn't the actor age?
Age is just a number, they say, and Kapoor is a testament.
Still, if numbers interest you: Anil Kapoor is 62-years-old; Aditya Roy Kapur 33, Disha Patani 26, and Kunal Kemmu 35.
Kapoor's 'agelessness' and charisma made people ask whether the actor was really 62 or 26. While others imagined Bollywood's future with Anil Kapoor possibly playing the lead role alongside Taimur.
Year 2050 :— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019
Tiger Shroff to star in Baaghi 15.
Vidyut Jammwal to star in Commando 15.
Anil Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor's son in her last movie.
Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself. pic.twitter.com/bp3KzKmfpx— Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) March 4, 2019
Anil Kapoor's age is an asset, it goes depreciated every year.— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 4, 2019
Me: When Anil Kapoor was born— अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 4, 2019
1. Nehru was still PM
2. Dr. Prasad was president
3. Indo-China War was 6 years away
5. Sikkim was still an independent country.
4. LIC had just been incorporated
5. Pather Panchali was the highest grossing film of the year
Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/B1K2oHDFYS
We all are living in 2019 while Anil kapoor is still living in 90's pic.twitter.com/rfQ0HvQnT5— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) March 4, 2019
What kind of deal does Anil Kapoor have with the Devil? pic.twitter.com/FiMy77MRQ0— Mriga (@jst_a_scribbler) March 4, 2019
Anil kapoor needs to show his ID proof before entering theatre to watch "A Certificate" movie.— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) March 4, 2019
My goodness. Just look at @AnilKapoor. The 'boy' recently turned 62.— Raju PP (@rajupp) March 4, 2019
S I X T Y T W O. https://t.co/i72xEzxJRT
SOURCES— ViNee!! 🇮🇳 (@Vineet_1502) March 4, 2019
*Anil Kapoor to play the Lead role along with Taimur in Gunday 2 which is set to release on 25 August 2045*
WHAT DOES ANIL KAPOOR EAT OMG https://t.co/q7nDxg1SU4— Yashasvini Mathur (@yashasvini_m) March 4, 2019
me :— Shivam (@GhantaGuy) March 4, 2019
anil kapoor with his incredible smooth skin at age 62 : pic.twitter.com/NAI1vjyyVi
in a pic with disha patni everyones looking at anil kapoor. mans a legend— lemon (@muteista) March 4, 2019
'Old Age' waiting to meet Anil Kapoor pic.twitter.com/2I0BiUteUP— Secret SHAWnta (@Secret_Saanta) March 4, 2019
Meet 62-year old @AnilKapoor— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) March 4, 2019
.
.
.
Sorry 26 pic.twitter.com/BIQRqXX2Af
62.... ? This guy.... ?— Humble (@ummahipal) March 4, 2019
This a scam. #AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/OuBnCHBcXw
I want to age g̶r̶a̶c̶e̶f̶u̶l̶l̶y̶ like Anil Kapoor.— Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 4, 2019
Anil Kapoor took UNO's reverse card too seriously pic.twitter.com/vlk5j25sCI— Ravi (@naya_hai_wah) March 4, 2019
They should've casted Anil Kapoor in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. pic.twitter.com/j1SsiLzcr8— Smit Satra (@smitterati_) March 4, 2019
Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself. Why #anilpoor pic.twitter.com/3f0JiappQ9— Debasish Bhoi (@DebasishNDTV) March 4, 2019
Anil Kapoor is playing the younger brother of Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu in #Malang pic.twitter.com/cwLM6qJSJE— bunny (@Bunny_I_) March 4, 2019
Anil Kapoor with his seniors in industry. pic.twitter.com/Su9PtRtUXl— Jameel Milansaar Blr (@wwwjameel) March 4, 2019
#anilkapoor— YATIN MAHANTA (@yatinmahanta) March 4, 2019
True #inspiration for youngesters pic.twitter.com/GrlnRMZqnq
There's no denying that Anil Kapoor is way fitter than most of his counterparts and even some of the younger ones. Also no denying that he has had some work done on himself, hair, skin etc. which has worked well on him.— Lola Kuttiamma (@Priya_Menon) March 5, 2019
Anil kapoor is not ageing in reverse it is just that he looked like a 50 year guy in his 30s— Aditya saraogi (@Adityasaraogi6) March 4, 2019
Though something is constant pic.twitter.com/OpIawITSUz
Advance Happy birthday Anil Kapoor for turning 26 this December! pic.twitter.com/nUQgqm3wvL— Gujarati Chokro (@nickybadani) March 4, 2019
Anil Kapoor is looking the youngest here. He is reverse ageing !! pic.twitter.com/uhcBfSSKHd— Funnily Serious (@notionalview) March 4, 2019
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
- Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
- Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
- Spotify India Clocks 1 Million Users in The First Week as it Battles With JioSaavn, Gaana And Apple Music
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s