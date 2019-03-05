LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
4-min read

Anil Kapoor Just Shared Pic From His Upcoming Film and Everyone Wants to Age Like Him

Kapoor's 'agelessness' made people ask if the actor was really 62 or 26. Some others felt that he was the right choice for Brad Pitt's 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Image tweeted by Anil Kapoor / Twitter
"Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself."

After giving Ek Villain, Murder 2, and Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri announced his next film titled Malang on Monday. With Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead, the film is slated to release during 2020's Valentines.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who also seems to be playing a major part in the revenge drama flick, took to his Twitter account to confirm the cast of the film.




While it seemed like a normal day at work for Mr India, Twitterati took a keen interest in the photograph he shared and collectively asked one question - Why doesn't the actor age?

Age is just a number, they say, and Kapoor is a testament.

Still, if numbers interest you: Anil Kapoor is 62-years-old; Aditya Roy Kapur 33, Disha Patani 26, and Kunal Kemmu 35.

anil kapoor

Kapoor's 'agelessness' and charisma made people ask whether the actor was really 62 or 26. While others imagined Bollywood's future with Anil Kapoor possibly playing the lead role alongside Taimur.














































































