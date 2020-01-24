Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anil Kumble Feels 'Honoured' After PM Modi Used his Broken Jaw as Example to Inspire Students During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the third season of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, used the example of former Indian cricket team captain Anil Kumble to motivate students.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
Anil Kumble Feels 'Honoured' After PM Modi Used his Broken Jaw as Example to Inspire Students During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the third season of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, used the example of former Indian cricket team captain Anil Kumble to motivate students.

There are many inspiring stories of several sportspersons, which motivate youngsters to take up challenges and cross hurdles without any hesitation and be victorious. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the third season of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, used the example of former Indian cricket team captain Anil Kumble to motivate students, who are prepping for their upcoming examination.

The Prime Minister, at the event in New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, asked students to remember the time back in 2002 when the Indian cricket team visited West Indies to take on the host. He said Kumble's jaw was broken during the match but despite the severe injury, the bowler did not give up. Kumble continued to bowl without caring much about the pain and it shows the “power of motivation and positive thinking.”

After the Prime Minister's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' speech mentioning Kumble’s efforts to help India win over West Indies, the former leg-spinner took to Twitter and said that he was honoured to be mentioned by PM Modi.

A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the event, also referred to the epic partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid during the 2001 India versus Australia test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, to motivate the students.

