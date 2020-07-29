Anil Kumble to President Kovind, Netizens Raise Awareness for Big Cats on International Tiger Day

The declining population of Tigers globally is a cause for concern. In order to raise awareness of tiger conservation and protecting their natural habitat, International Tiger Day is observed on July 29.

Keeping in view the dwindling numbers of the big cat, world leaders in 2010 at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia decided to mark International Tiger Day. The decision was aimed at promoting a system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and conserving it.

India seems to have actively participated in the initiative of reviving the population of the big cats. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the tiger population in India had doubled ahead of the 2022 target.

PM Modi in 2019 released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018, stating that the country was one of the safest habitats for tigers in the world with their numbers standing around 3,000.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2020, many eminent personalities and popular figures have shared their views and interesting information about the big cats. They have also wished the nation on this day.

President Ramnath Kovind mentioned India's success in doubling the numbers of tigers in 12 years. “I compliment National Tiger Conservation Authority, Wildlife Institute of India, State Forest Depts, forest officers & all stakeholders for this feat,” the President added.

On #InternationalTigerDay, the world lauds India’s momentous success in doubling tiger population in 12 years. I compliment National Tiger Conservation Authority, Wildlife Institute of India, State Forest Depts, forest officers & all stakeholders for this feat #IndiasTigerSuccess — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 29, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged people to spread awareness on the importance of protecting tigers and the role they play in preserving the ecosystems they live in.

On International Tiger Day today, let us spread greater awareness on the importance of protecting tigers and the crucial role they play in preserving the ecosystems in which they live in. #IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/Uc6ub8GsYH — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 29, 2020

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar highlighted the fact that when Project Tiger was launched, India had just nine tiger reserves. But now, the country has 50 tiger reserves with 2967 big cats.

Former cricketer Anil Kumble wished the people on International Tiger Day 2020, posting a picture of a tiger.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik asked people to take a stand and protect this endangered species. He also shared a picture of his sand art showing a tiger with a message “Save us”.

#InternationalTigerDay, take a stand and spread the message to protect these endangered species and assist in maintaining ecological integrity. One of my SandArt #SaveTiger pic.twitter.com/RUOe2gzUAI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 29, 2020

Here are some other tweets:

Balancing between modernisation & conservation, PM @NarendraModi ji has been on the forefront to save tigers - our national & cultural heritage On International Tiger Day, let us take a pledge to raise awareness for conservation of our national animal 🐅#IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/dx5QIAj2qs — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 29, 2020

Tyger Tyger burning bright, In the forests of the night". On #GlobalTigerDay bring out your best tiger shots from #India. Where majority of tigers reside. Lets see how bright they are. #IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/lgg1aUDgT8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 29, 2020

I'd really like to congratulate entire team under the guidance of the Hon’ble Minister Sh @PrakashJavdekar Ji they have done exemplary that has found a place in Guinness World Records. We in India have done so well in terms of conservation of tigers. #IndiasTigerSuccess @moefcc pic.twitter.com/ZbG0TaNxv7 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 28, 2020

Earlier, after a long delay, the Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar released the detailed 656–page report on the All India Tiger Population Estimation, 2018, on the eve of Global Tigers Day.