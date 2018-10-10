English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
One of the biggest stars had the humblest of responses when it came to his fans.
One of the biggest stars had the humblest of responses when it came to his fans.
Anil Kumble is somewhat of a landmark in Indian cricket. The former cricketer still remains the third-highest wicket taker of all time and is remembered as one of the best right-arm leg spin bowlers. Even after his retirement from the sport, he continues to be a fan favorite.
A fan recently spotted Kumble in a flight she was taking from Bangalore to Mumbai. In her tweet, she mentioned spotting him and then described how looking at the former Indian cricketer reminded her of the instance wherein a match between India and West Indies, Kumble had bowled with a bandaged jaw after an injury. In that match, Kumble had bowled 14 overs and picked the wicket of Brian Lara.
The fan also mentioned how she was getting sentimental over the cricket memories she has of him - and would want to go talk to him, but she was too scared to do so.
Noticing the tweets, Anil Kumble responded to her on Twitter asking her to meet him after the flight takes off.
Obviously, the fan was beyond thrilled.
The fan, Sohini, posted an update after the flight landed - sharing a picture of her boarding pass and stating how that she would have to get it framed now since that was where Kumble had given her an autograph. She also mentioned how one day she would love to learn humility from him.
Despite being perhaps one of the biggest stars of Indian cricket, Kumble is still humble enough to engage his fan.
The legendary @anilkumble1074 in my BLR-MUM flight. Glanced at him once and was reminded of that game in West Indies where he bowled with a bandaged jaw. Teared up a bit. Gawwddd, I'm such a sucker for cricket memories. 😭
— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018
I want to go up to @anilkumble1074 and say a 'Thank You' for all the joy, all the victories, all the memories. But, I am getting cold feet.
— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018
Noticing the tweets, Anil Kumble responded to her on Twitter asking her to meet him after the flight takes off.
Please feel free to come over and say hi after take off @Mittermaniac https://t.co/z2xdKF2wij— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 9, 2018
Obviously, the fan was beyond thrilled.
OMG. OMG. Coming in a bit, Sir.— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018
Dreams do come true.— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018
The fan, Sohini, posted an update after the flight landed - sharing a picture of her boarding pass and stating how that she would have to get it framed now since that was where Kumble had given her an autograph. She also mentioned how one day she would love to learn humility from him.
Despite being perhaps one of the biggest stars of Indian cricket, Kumble is still humble enough to engage his fan.
Yes, and more. I want to touch his feet.— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018
