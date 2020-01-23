'Animal Band' Meme Has Caught Twitter's Emoji-nation and it's Epic

Twitter is the perfect platform for those who want to look at animals performing cute, hilarious or even absurd antics. From cute animal challenges to memes, the microblogging site full of animal content that will hook any animal lover. But the latest 'animal meme' that is going viral does not contain any real animals but animal emojis. And they're in a band.

A user of the micro-blogging platform recently shared a meme, where he grouped emojis of animals with various musical instruments.

While a snail was put next to a violin, a dinosaur had a trumpet to play. A tortoise was playing (probably a slow one) on the saxophone, while a caterpillar was passionate as the vocalist with the microphone. And of course the shrimp on top as the band's lead guitarist of the band.

The meme was posted by the user @psthursm, who captioned it, “F**k it, animal band!” The post has over seven thousand likes.

fuck it animal band — little bitch boy (@psthursm) January 19, 2020

The post got almost two lakh retweets and got over seven thousand likes. Soon, Twitterati started posting their own versions of the meme as well.

Check out 'animals in a group chat'.

they’re in a group chat — (@willowhasadick) January 20, 2020

Animals at the breakfast table.

they’re eating breakfast — Nick Godfrey (@njgodfrey00) January 21, 2020

Animals were also seen shoplifting at Target.

they’re shoplifting in the target dressing room — birdget (@assbabydotcom) January 22, 2020

Netizens met a super religious Dino and its team!

they’re in a cult — sara juneja | horror (@flutterchans) January 21, 2020

Friends who go to therapy together, stay together!

they’re in group therapy :)‍ — blondie wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) January 21, 2020

What would your version of the meme be?

