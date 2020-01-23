Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Animal Band' Meme Has Caught Twitter's Emoji-nation and it's Epic

'Animals in a band' inspired many memes like 'animals in a cult' and 'animals in a group chat'.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Animal Band' Meme Has Caught Twitter's Emoji-nation and it's Epic
Image credit: Twitter

Twitter is the perfect platform for those who want to look at animals performing cute, hilarious or even absurd antics. From cute animal challenges to memes, the microblogging site full of animal content that will hook any animal lover. But the latest 'animal meme' that is going viral does not contain any real animals but animal emojis. And they're in a band.

A user of the micro-blogging platform recently shared a meme, where he grouped emojis of animals with various musical instruments.

While a snail was put next to a violin, a dinosaur had a trumpet to play. A tortoise was playing (probably a slow one) on the saxophone, while a caterpillar was passionate as the vocalist with the microphone. And of course the shrimp on top as the band's lead guitarist of the band.

The meme was posted by the user @psthursm, who captioned it, “F**k it, animal band!” The post has over seven thousand likes.

The post got almost two lakh retweets and got over seven thousand likes. Soon, Twitterati started posting their own versions of the meme as well.

Check out 'animals in a group chat'.

Animals at the breakfast table.

Animals were also seen shoplifting at Target.

Netizens met a super religious Dino and its team!

Friends who go to therapy together, stay together!

What would your version of the meme be?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram