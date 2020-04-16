BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Animal Lover in US Starts Restaurant in Yard to Feed Strays During Lockdown

(Image: James V Reeland/Instagram)

(Image: James V Reeland/Instagram)

The creator of the restaurant keeps dropping updates on Instagram.

Share this:

A local in the US who is clearly an animal lover has started a little restaurant in his yard for the benefit of stray animals.

These animals usually survive on the food that is either provided by animal lovers or by restaurants, which give them the leftovers. Since at this point in time when the world is fighting a major health crisis, James Vreeland took it as his responsibility to ensure that no stray animal remains hungry.

James who is based out of Detroit makes it a point that he leaves food for the birds and squirrels in his garden restaurant every day. The cutesy restaurant has been named as Maison du Noix. In an Instagram post, the menu of this restaurant was also revealed. It includes, mixed seed trio, stale bread or pizza crust, raw peanuts and counter softened apples.

Captioning the post in which he has shared pictures of the restaurant and the menu, James said, “Figured now was as good a time as any to get into the restaurant game. Anyone know how to get ahold of @gewhitmer for a variance to keep our patio open? #maisondenoix #eatlocal #likereallyclose #quarantinequisine".

The creator of the restaurant keeps dropping updates on Instagram. He recently shared a picture in which squirrels can be seen feasting on some peanuts. The post was captioned as, “Another successful lunch rush. #maisondenoux"

View this post on Instagram

Another successful lunch rush. #maisondenoux

A post shared by jamesvreeland (@jamesvreeland) on

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,422,380

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,071,710

    +62,733

  • Cured/Discharged

    512,252

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,078

    +6,351
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres