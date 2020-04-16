Animal Lover in US Starts Restaurant in Yard to Feed Strays During Lockdown

A local in the US who is clearly an animal lover has started a little restaurant in his yard for the benefit of stray animals.

These animals usually survive on the food that is either provided by animal lovers or by restaurants, which give them the leftovers. Since at this point in time when the world is fighting a major health crisis, James Vreeland took it as his responsibility to ensure that no stray animal remains hungry.

James who is based out of Detroit makes it a point that he leaves food for the birds and squirrels in his garden restaurant every day. The cutesy restaurant has been named as Maison du Noix. In an Instagram post, the menu of this restaurant was also revealed. It includes, mixed seed trio, stale bread or pizza crust, raw peanuts and counter softened apples.

Captioning the post in which he has shared pictures of the restaurant and the menu, James said, “Figured now was as good a time as any to get into the restaurant game. Anyone know how to get ahold of @gewhitmer for a variance to keep our patio open? #maisondenoix #eatlocal #likereallyclose #quarantinequisine".

The creator of the restaurant keeps dropping updates on Instagram. He recently shared a picture in which squirrels can be seen feasting on some peanuts. The post was captioned as, “Another successful lunch rush. #maisondenoux"