Animal Lover Rushes to Rescue 'Injured' Dalmatian. What She Finds Out will Amuse You

Social media appeals can receive an overwhelming response sometimes and end up contributing significantly in making the life of people better. However, it is recommended to verify the details of a situation before making an appeal about it on social media.

An animal lover went out to find a dalmatian after she saw a Facebook post which said that an injured animal has been abandoned. But when she reached the spot, what she discovered was not an animal but a furry toy.

Rachael Barraclough, a Facebook user, posted the picture of a dalmatian lying on the roadside, seemingly injured and made an appeal on social media to find its owner, reported Mirror.

Seeing the appeal, animal lover Bekah Irving ran out of her bed to reach the spot in England’s Heaton.

As she went closer to the dalmatian, she realised that it was not a dog, but a stuffed toy. It must have been discarded by the owner and that is how it ended up on the road.

Once she discovered that the appeal was not true, she shared the situation with others on social media. The 29-year-old animal lover said that she had seen a dalmatian in that neighbourhood and thought that maybe it is the same dog which has been hurt.

In fact, even when she went closer to the toy, she could not realise that it was an inanimate object. “It looked like it had been there for a while and rigor mortis had set in,” she said.

It took Bekah a few seconds to realise that it was actually a stuffed toy and not a real dog. The animal lover said that initially she felt angry but then she found the whole situation hilarious.

Commenting about Rachel’s post, Bekah said that the dog looked very convincing so it is understandable why the former got confused seeing it. She continued, “I would have done the exact same thing.”

Bekah’s enthusiasm for saving animals remains the same despite the confusion that happened. She said that she would go to rescue an animal in a heartbeat.