Animal Rights Activists Call for Action after Camels Spotted at Wedding Venues in Greater Noida

Animal rights activists have raised alarm over the use of camels in wedding celebrations in Greater Noida.

Three men were earlier arrested for transporting camels to a wedding in Dankaur, but within a week, another video of camels at a wedding function in Dadri went viral across social media, the Times of India reported.

The camels can be seen all decked up sitting the wedding venue in the video. Activists of the local unit of the People for Animals (PFA) have lodged a complaint against the organisers.

“When we saw the video, we asked the police to take action. So far, there is no headway in the case,” PFA activist Pragati Khanna was quoted as saying by the TOI.

The police have taken note of the incident and SHO Rajvir Singh Chauhan was quoted as saying that it was found that camels were used for the chadat ritual (when the groom sits on a horse). However, the locals were using camels instead.

“The camels were not used for entertainment. Some nomadic tribes tend to bring the camels from Rajasthan to UP after which the locals hire the animals. We are looking into the incident,” the cop was quoted as saying.

A week before this incident, three people were arrested for allegedly transporting two camels to a wedding event in Dankaur. Animal activist Khanna had spotted the vehicle carrying the camels near Galgotias University. She called on the 112 emergency number after she grew suspicious of the pickup.

An FIR was filed in the case and camels were brought to the Dankaur police station.