Animal Shelter’s Sarcastic Dare to Area 51 Raiders Gets ‘Out of This World’ response

An animal shelter in Oklahoma, United States, is upbeat about the unexpected response it got from Area 51 enthusiasts after sarcastically daring them to “come storm our shelter.”

“Come storm our shelter...” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare had written in a Facebook post on Friday alongside pictures of some adorable dogs wearing tin-foil hats. “We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn’t that far out of this world! #stormtheshelter.”

The post — which has since garnered thousands of likes, comments and shares — was seemingly meant to poke fun at a Facebook group that has prodded millions of people to sign up for storming Area 51, a top-secret US government base in Nevada, in September.

On Monday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare confirmed that some of the animals featured in the post had been adopted. The adopted animals include Piper, a pointer-and-boxer mix, and Sam, a labrador-mix. Over $2,250 have also been raised for the patrons of the animal shelter.

“The response to #stormtheshelter has been out of this world! Thank you all who have supported, shared, donated and adopted,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. The facility also urged the adopters to use #stormtheshelterOKC when sharing photos of their new pets.

“Let’s continue to show everyone that adoption isn’t that far out of this world and support your local shelters!” it added.

Area 51 has long fascinated conspiracy theorists, who believe the US government is hiding captured aliens at the base.

However, after popular video game streamer SmyleeKun set up a satirical Facebook even — "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" — nearly 2 million people so far have said they were “going” while another 1.4 million have said they were “interested” in raiding the