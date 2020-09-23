Anime Fans Thrilled as Giant Japanese Gundam Robot Makes a Big Move in Yokohoma

Gundam fans around the world were in for a surprise after a factory in Japan created a 59 feet-tall, life-size version of the hit anime character.

The Gundam factory in Yokohama near Tokyo has installed the giant moving robot which is 18 meters (59 feet)-tall and weighs 25 metric tons and netizens are stoked. Situated at the newly-opened Gundam Factory Complex in Yokohama, RX-78 Gundam, the origin of all later hero mecha in the Gundam franchise, has a mechanical skeleton which is why it can move its limbs and torso.

According to a report by soranews24, the ambitious project was in the planning and development stages since 2014. The external construction of the mecha was finished on July 29 and was blessed by the Shinto priests in a ceremony called jotoshiki, or “head installing ceremony.” In the ceremony, Gundam’s head was blessed by Shinto priests before being hoisted into the sky with a crane and secured to the unit’s shoulders.

The engineers had tested the Gundam’s moving abilities on July 5 originally.

Anime fans of the iconic Gundam were overwhelmed with this news. Some fans could not believe that the Gundam could move just like they had watched in the animated version. Some asked when will Japan weaponize the mecha, “How long until they weaponize it?”

Some users guessed that Japan was preparing for something that the world is not even aware of yet. “What does Japan know that the rest of the world doesn’t?! What are they preparing for!!! 2020 bout to get way more scary…” a comment read.

Others users dreamed of moving the Gundam and experiencing the adventure. “Would've been my dream to see it move personally with my own eyes. I guess I'll never get to have that luxury…,” another comment read.

Would've been my dream to see it move personally with my own eyes. I guess I'll never get to have that luxury... https://t.co/rJQOnyR4XD — Akai Neko (@redworldNeko) September 22, 2020

Japan has had installations of life-size Gundam mechas before in Tokyo, where the original RX-78 Gundam was displayed at Odaiba district, before being replaced by the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam. However, the recently-installed Gundam in Yokohama is one of its kind for its moving abilities.

The Yokohama Gundam factory was scheduled to open in summer, however, the coronavirus pandemic delayed that. The factory will now open in October.