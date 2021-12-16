Ankur Warikoo Shares List of Failures, Says He Failed to Get into IIT Twice

Our failures do not define us, and a recent Twitter post by entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo shows that. In the viral tweet, Warikoo, the founder of nearbuy.com, shared how he was confused about career choices when he was 24. He failed to make it to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) twice and also dropped out of PhD. He added that he felt lost while everyone seemed to be so sure of what they were doing. But he later realised that by comparing himself to others, he demeaned his own journey. Here is the tweet:

“I failed to make it to IIT, twice. I dropped out of my PhD at 24. I went for an MBA, not knowing what will happen next. I felt I was the only one lost. Everyone was so sorted, so certain, so clear. Today I realize that by comparing to others, I demeaned my own exploration."

I failed to make it to IIT, twice.I dropped out of my PhD at 24.I went for an MBA, not knowing what will happen next.I felt I was the only one lost.Everyone was so sorted, so certain, so clear. Today I realize that by comparing to others, I demeaned my own exploration. — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) December 14, 2021

Netizens showered the post with love and shared their stories where they too tasted success after failure. One of the users, Ashok Ramachandran, who is the CEO of a company, wrote: “And sharing these failures is what makes it amazing. Understood this more the last few years and wish I also had this mindset then when I failed in school and college. My IIT coaching teacher told me I can’t even be a watchman there."

And sharing these failures is what makes it amazing. Understood this more the last few years and wish I also had this mindset then when I failed in school and college. My IIT coaching teacher told me I can’t even be a watchman there😂.— Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) December 14, 2021

Another user pointed out that this post has made it to the IIT filter of Twitter.

“Look, you made it to the filter of IITs."

Look, you made it to the filter of IITs, 😎 pic.twitter.com/PEYhKKKWt8— 𝚄𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚑 (@deltaneighbour) December 14, 2021

To this, Warikoo replied:

Ma kitni khush hogi aaj— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) December 15, 2021

Other users agreed with Warikoo and thanked him for his content. “This is soo common in our growing years! I feel like this on most days. It’s soo important for successful people to come and share their portion of failures because that’s the part most of us fail to see. Your content helps me a lot to go navigate through these feelings. Thanks!"

This is soo common in our growing years! I feel like this on most days. It's soo important for successful people to come and share their portion of failures because that's the part most of us fail to see. Your content helps me a lot to go navigate through these feelings. Thanks!— Shrishti Agrawal (@ShrishtiAg) December 14, 2021

“Agreed! Creating > Comparing. All we have to do is “create" ways to add value in other lives and express our authentic selves.

Pity, our schools teach the complete opposite."

Agreed!Creating > Comparing. All we have to do is "create" ways to add value in other lives and express our authentic selves. Pity, our schools teach the complete opposite. — Hypertroph | Fitness & Nutrition Coach (@_hypertroph_) December 14, 2021

“Thank you Mr. Ankur Warikoo. I have similar experience and younger too. Thank you for being a proof , That it can be achieved after all. Thank you guru."

Thank you Mr. Ankur Warikoo. I have similar experience and younger too. Thank you for being a proof , That it can be achieved after all. Thank you guru 🙂— Avinash (@royaleavinash) December 15, 2021

Many others added that the post was making them feel less lost.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.