Annabelle 2.0? Spooky Doll Found Swinging Alone at Australian Mangrove Swamp

Horror movie fans were in for a surprise when a spooky doll was found on a swing near a mangrove swamp. The incident has left residents of the small Australian town unnerved. The town — Lucinda in North Queensland — which has a population of only 406, witnessed something that was hard to believe. Each and every citizen of the town is well aware of the doll and the bad omen that revolves around it. Many of the locals even went on to put the blame of failed fishing trips on the malevolent magic of the doll. What makes the case even more scary and disturbing is the fact that even the local MP knows of all the stories surrounding the doll. Local political representative Nick Dametto said that the incident might be pure coincidence or just a modern wives’ tale, but it’s something he definitely doesn’t want to toy with, adding that the toy’s origins were a local mystery which most was scared to find out.

Many reports have stated that all the citizens of the town are pretty much aware of the doll. But not even one of them is mustering the courage to touch, investigate or get close to it. It seems as if although everyone seems to know about the doll, but nobody wants to talk about it. This object has become a taboo subject for the town residents. From boat motor troubles to lost fishing gear – the toy brings only bad luck to those who cross her, the residents shared with Townsville Bulletin. Even uttering a polite greeting to the doll is said to be enough to bring doom. There were others who thought differently. A business owner reportedly said the doll was made by a local couple, who wanted to add some colour into the town.

