Annoyed by Microwave Heating Up the Bowl Along With Your Food? Science May Have a Solution

A study has surfaced explaining the working of microwaves. It also revealed how the heating process in microwaves is different from that of stoves.

When water is placed on a stovetop, it gets heated due to convection. It means hot water from the bottom moves upward, circulating the liquid. As a result of this, water gets evenly heated.

But, this is not the case with microwaves. When water is put in the microwave, the container in which it (liquid) is kept itself heats up. In this process, water just does not get heated from the bottom but from all sides. Due to which the circulation of liquid does not take place and it does not get evenly heated, with water near the top of the glass much hotter than that at the bottom.

The study published in the journal AIP Advances divulged microwaves suck.

However, scientists have come up with a solution to this problem.

They have developed a glass in which liquid can get more evenly heated up when placed in a microwave. To make such an object, the researchers used thin silver plating on the rim of the glass.

The silver plating helps prevent the liquid from being overheated, allowing the water to warm through convection.

“After carefully designing the metal structure at the appropriate size, the metal edge, which is prone to ignition, is located at weak field strength, where it can completely avoid ignition, so it is still safe,” said Baoqing Zeng, co-author of the study.