Annoyed Scottish Man Sets up Crowdfunding Campaign to Send Flat-Earther Friends to Space

A 37-year-old ‘Annoyed Scot’ has started a crowdfunding campaign to send a flat-Earther into space to prove that the Earth is indeed round. Marc Gauld, from Scotland, who is fed up with his friend, a flat-Earth believer, and his theories, set up a GoFundMe to raise £250,000 to send one of the flat-Earthers into the orbit to look at the globe for themselves as he reckons that if they could see the Earth from space, they would realize they have all been wrong and convince other deluded conspiracy theorists too.

Gauld, an oil worker from Aberdeen, said that he has a couple of flat-Earthers friends and the ‘nonsense’ they speak drives him crazy so he looked up a cost for a seat on a Virgin Galactic flight, which is £250,000, because he was ‘100% serious’ about it.

He also shared that his friends call ‘astronauts actors who are paid to lie' and it boils his blood because ‘these guys barely hold down jobs and do nothing. So to talk about astronauts like that I don’t know where they get off.’ So he decided ‘to give them a chance to put their money where their mouth is for once’ by sending a ‘high ranking flat-earther into space.’

Speaking to Daily Record he also revealed that he has also contacted billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk for their support and is waiting for their reply. At present, the campaign is reported to have raised just £75.

Marc added that he has massive respect for the scientific community and he believes that flat-earthers are disrespectful of them. Sharing their response on his campaign, he said that he has been debating with flat-earthers on his page after he put up the campaign link and how they have been talking about vaccines, agenda 51 and how NASA is a lie machine.

He also shared that he expects most of the donation to come from the flat-earther community if they truly want to prove that Earth is flat. He will also hold an application process for high ranking theorists to enter if they wish, he stated.