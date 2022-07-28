Annu Kapoor's Old Pan Masala Ad With Unpredictable Twist Will Make Abbas–Mustan Jealous

Exaggeration in Indian advertisements is used as a common factor to persuade people for buying products. In the past, there have been many ads that have surpassed the heights of exaggeration, be it angels falling from heaven following the fragrance of perfumes. Indian advertisements never fail to surprise viewers with their bizarre marketing tactics.

Now, once again, an Indian commercial is leaving the netizens in splits. On Tuesday, a Twitter user named Gina Kholkar shared a Pan Masala advertisement on the micro-blogging platform. The viral footage of the advertisement features Antakshari fame Annu Kapoor in the lead.

The veteran actor begins his take on a mellow note by schooling viewers about adoption. With moving dialogues, Kapoor aptly manages to hit the emotional chord of the audience. However, what happens next can be written as one of the most unpredictable twists ever. Initially, the footage that appeared to be an Adoption PSA immediately turns into a Rajshree Pan Masala advertisement, thereby leaving everyone shocked and confused at the same time.

Audiences who were quite hooked to the script of the video felt utterly cheated in the later half of the clip. Watch the bizarre advertisement below:

As soon as the footage surfaced online, it left the desi Twitter users completely stoked. A user reacted to the clip revealing that they initially thought it was an NGO advertisement. “I thought he is doing an ad for Govt/NGO but last me ekdum se waqt badal gaya zajbaat badal gaya (but in the end they changed the timing and feelings as well),” wrote the user.

Another one added, “Didn’t see that coming.”

A Twitterati who was impressed by the bizarre marketing tactic shared, “Product placement at its best! The viewer will not forget the product.”

However, the advertisement did not go down well with a section of the internet. One of them said, “What a beautiful message! But in the end, he screwed it up….all for money. Shame.”

Many users also used hilarious gifs and movie scenes to express their reaction to the unpredicted twist. Check out a few of them here:

The tweet having the viral clip has garnered over 800 likes on the micro-blogging site till now.

