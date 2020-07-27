Annual Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower Will Peak on July 27, Here's How You Can Watch it

Meteors keep showering throughout the year, however, it sometimes becomes difficult to catch a glimpse of it.

But, if you are someone who is into astronomy and would want to witness a meteor shower, this week might be the perfect time for it.

The annual Delta Aquarids meteor shower takes place between July 12 and August 23 each year, and this year it will be reaching its peak on July 27.

Moreover, it will be possible to catch the meteor shower as the last few days of July will have a clear sky and late-rising moon, meaning there will be little moonlight to interfere with the meteor shower.

These meteors will be coming from the direction of the constellation of Aquarius aka the Water Bearer.

How to see the Delta Aquarids meteor shower 2020?

There is not much that needs to be done in order to witness the meteor shower this week. All you need to do is to step outside at night to look for a clear sky. It will be better if the place is as dark as possible.

Face towards the southern sky to watch as the meteors fall from the sky. The meteor shower can be best viewed in the southern hemisphere and southern latitudes of the northern hemisphere.

In the clearest view, one can see a maximum of 10 to 20 meteors produced per hour. In early August, one can even get a chance to witness some Perseids. The best time to watch the shower is from after midnight to before dawn for all global time zones.