Annual Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks Tomorrow, Here’s How You Can Watch the Cosmic Event

One of the most anticipated meteor showers is set to peak in the early morning of October 21. The Orionid meteor shower occurs due to the Earth’s passing through the dust stream of Halley's comet, the parent comet of Orionid shower.

Orionid meteors appear each year between October 2 and November 7. The moon’s faint waxing crescent phase will allow an optimal viewing setting, providing dark skies for this year's meteor shower. The cosmic event will peak from October 21, however, if one misses it, chances are still ripe to catch it early morning hours before sunrise and after Wednesday this week, according to the American Meteor Society report.

During its peak, one can expect up to 20 meteors buzzing across the sky. The peak occurs when the Earth passes through a debris stream left by Comet Halley each year at this time. Halley’s Comet which itself makes a rare appearance was last seen in our sky in 1986 and its next sighting will be in 2016. The comet makes an appearance every 76 years on its orbit around the sun.

Annual meteor showers are named from a particular point in our sky from which they radiate. The Orionid meteors radiate from the well-known Orion constellation (Orion the hunter) which is usually ascending in the east after midnight, hence the name Orionids. We don’t need to look for its origin in the direction of the constellation, as they are streaking out in various directions, they will appear in most parts of the sky.

Because of their speed, Orionids are one of the hard to see meteor showers. It travels into our atmosphere at close to 41 miles per second, most of them vaporise in the upper atmosphere. While others have been clocked at blazing speeds of 148,000 miles per hour speed, they pose no danger as these meteoroids are the size of a sand grain.

The Weather Channel suggests avoiding areas where light pollution is high and is best viewed with naked eyes, as one may miss the meteor’s shower effect using telescopes and binoculars.

You can also check for the best time to see when the meteor shower will peak in your area through this website.