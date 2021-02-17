Anonymous American Musician Secures Billboard at Times Square with Overwhelming Support from Fans

It all started with a tweet when faceless American musician Corpse Husband asked his followers to like and stream his latest track and now his fans have secured him the coveted Times Square Billboard. The anonymous internet celebrity, who is only recognised through his voice and music under the name Corpse Husband, commented on apparel company Gymshark’s tweet on February 12 asking his followers to stream his latest track ‘E-girls are ruining my life’.

The comment was made in response to Gymshark’s challenge that asked netizens to blow up the tweet and whoever gets the most liked comment will get its tweet on a billboard in Times Square.

Corpse Husband commented with his song promotion and asked his followers to like his tweet since February 12. On February 13, the musiciantweeted that he and his fans are at war fighting for a billboard of E-girls in Times Square. He further mentioned that their competitor had recruited over a dozen big creators to try and beat them but it still has not been enough. He ended the tweet by urging his followers and fans to like his comment under Gymshark's tweet.

The mysterious artist was successful in securing the billboard finally as his fans sent over 543.6K likes on his tweet beating other competitors. The challenge also proves that the artist has a dedicated group of fans.

WE ARE AT WAR, FIGHTING FOR A BILLBOARD OF E-GIRLS IN TIMES SQUARE.OUR COMPETITOR HAS RECRUITED OVER A DOZEN BIG CREATORS TO TRY AND BEAT US, IT STILL HASNT BEEN ENOUGH.I AM ASKING FOR YOUR LIKES https://t.co/dAzaJknGW8— Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

His tweet on Saturday that was just a smiley emoji confirmed the news that he has secured the billboard. The tweet received over 316.8K likes as fans commented with ‘we did it’ messages. While some fans dubbed the victory as ‘corpse’s world domination’, others commented how the artists ‘stonks’ have reached its pinnacle.

:)— Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

On Sunday the artist posted a picture of his Spotify page that showed E-girls Are Ruining My Life has been streamed over 100 million times on the application. The song has become one of his most listened to songs so far.

E-GIRLS HIT 100M plays on Spotify✨Thank you so much for everything. All thanks to y’all pic.twitter.com/EqzcNb8rGD— Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

In another display of love for Corpse Husband, fans from California even raised money to have a banner promoting his another track "Agoraphobic" flown over San Diego which is Corpse's suspected home town.