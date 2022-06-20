Anonymous Bidder Pays Rs 148 Crore for Last Charity Lunch With Warren Buffet

An anonymous bidder has paid an amount of $19 million for a private steak lunch with 91-year-old investor Warren Buffet. The sale comes as a part of the 21st annual auction for a lunch with Buffet. It has been produced in collaboration with eBay and the Glide Foundation, which happens to be a San Francisco-based non-profit focussed on combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness. As per a news release by eBay, the bidding had started with $25,000 on June 12th 2022 and ended with $19,000,100 from an anonymous bidder last Friday. ” With their generous and record-breaking bid, the 2022 winning bidder has not only made history, but will spend an unforgettable afternoon with American legend Warren Buffett at a private lunch with up to seven guests at Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City,” stated the press release.

Warren Buffett, in the press release, said, “It’s been nothing but good. I’ve met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses.”

This is an annual thing where GLIDE helps 10,000 individuals and families across the Bay area to make sustainable changes in their lives. The organization’s president and CEO Karen Hanrahan in the news release said, “On behalf of GLIDE and those we serve, I thank Warren Buffett for his unwavering generosity, partnership and dedication, and for his incredible contribution to our mission.”

The grand finale and winning bid were both celebrated by the GLIDE community, local elected officials and community leaders at a countdown party which was held in San Francisco. Due to a two-year hiatus because of the ongoing pandemic, the last auction took place in 2019 with a winning bid of $4,567,888. For the past 18 years, eBay has powered the Warren Buffett Power of One lunch on the eBay for Charity platform. The grand finale Power of One Charity Auction Lunch will take place at a mutually beneficial date and time in the coming months. As host of the annual Power of One Charity Auction Lunch, Alan Stillman has donated tens of thousands of dollars to the event. The restaurant has been called “the quintessential New York steakhouse” by Gourmet Magazine and “the steakhouse to end all arguments” by The New York Times.

