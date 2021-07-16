Mystery Bidder Who Paid Rs 206 Crore For Space Trip With Jeff Bezos Backs Out

An anonymous passenger who paid $28 million (Rs 206 Crore) to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on a space trip has now been informed that he does not have time for space travel and the date of this journey should be extended. Blue Origin, the space exploration company owned by Bezos, which is organising this trip, informed that the passenger who won the $28 million bid can’t join the trip due to ‘scheduling conflicts.’ The passenger is interested to join the future mission, Blue Origin revealed.

Until recently, you had to do proper studies to become an astronaut in order to travel to space. But now, many companies have started offering space trips though it comes at a hefty price. Blue Origin, founded by Bezos is one of those companies in the United States preparing for private space trips.

The space journey by Blue Origin is scheduled for July 20.

As the anonymous passenger refused to go on a space trip due to lack of time, now Blue Origin has announced that the 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will join Bezos on this journey and will be the youngest person on space. Bezos will also be joined by 82-year-old Wally Funk, who will become the oldest ever person in space.

Bezos’ brother Mark will also join the passengers and all four will travel to space on the New Shepard rocket.

A month ago, Blue Origin announced the auction for a seat on the space trip had finished at $28 million. However, it did not announce the name of the winner.

New Shepard’s first human spaceflight will take off from Earth on July 20 from its Launch Site One in a remote location in the West Texas desert. The launch will be broadcasted live on BlueOrigin.com beginning at 11:30 am UTC (5:00 pm IST).

