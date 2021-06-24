Anonymous Customer Leaves Rs 11 Lakh Tip at New Hampshire Restaurant for Employees Hustling in Lockdown

A customer who ordered a couple of chilli dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks at a New Hampshire restaurant left a big tip — $16,000. The staff didn’t notice at first, Mike Zarella, owner of the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry, told WMUR-TV. The tab was $37.93 before the tip. “It was on the credit card statement, they put it down next to the register and he said three times, ‘Don’t spend it all in one place.’” Zarella said one staffer then flipped it over and looked, “and she’s like, ‘Oh my god, are you serious?’ And he said, ‘I want you to have it, you guys work hard.’”

Zarella thought it was a mistake, but the bar manager talked to the customer, who said it wasn’t. He also wished to remain anonymous.

The restaurant had closed for a few months during the pandemic and adjusted with take-out orders and outdoor dining.

The crew planned to pay it forward to their fellow employees.

“The back of the house works really hard, the kitchen, they’re giving them a big tip out of that, which is very generous of them to do,” Zarella said.

This isn’t an isolated incident of a customer leaving behind a hefty tip, in another incident, a US-based Indian restaurant was over the moon after a customer left a generous and symbolic tip of $2,020 on January 1, 2021. Masala Mantra Indian Bistro based in Florida’s Cape Coral posted a picture of a bill on its social media handle where it showed how the customer paid them a tip of $2,020. What is even more surprising is that the total bill for the food and drinks, including tax, was $269.

Captioning the post, Masala Mantra Indian Bistro wrote that a $2,020 tip was given to their server Dawn. The post further mentioned that they cannot stop smiling and feeling happy for their employee. The restaurant mentioned in its post, “God bless this group of kind folks.” The year 2020 was especially hard for restaurant owners including theirs. However, this act of kindness made their year, as mentioned in the post.

(With AP inputs)

