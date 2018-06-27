Anonymous Fan Accuses 'Tool' Vocalist Maynard J Keenan of Rape on Twitter



Deep breath. I have to anonymously tell this story because I tried to tell it from my real account and couldn't name him directly out of fear, so I deleted the tweets. Here goes: I was 17 and he was 36. 1/

— Iwas17HeWas36 (@IWas17HeWas36) June 23, 2018

In a shocking revelation, an anonymous Twitter user has levelled an allegation of rape against American singer Maynard James Keenan, lead vocalist of bands like Tool, Pucifier and A Perfect Circle (APC).According to the tweets, the incident dates back to the year 2000 when the alleged victim had attended a concert with her boyfriend in which A Perfect Circle was performing.In a long thread of tweets, she goes on to describe how Maynard, who had been performing with A Perfect Circle at the time, raped her at the back of his van after his performance.“He led me to a bed in the back on the bus and closed the door. He put on Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas… He started rubbing my neck. At this point, I fell silent… He pulled off my cargo pants. He forced himself in- there was no attempt at "warming up". I mention this because this wasn't about sex. This was about raping me as fast as he could,” the tweets read.Posting a number of graphic details from the alleged crime, the anonymous accuser who goes by the Twitter handle @Iwas17HeWas36 added that she found out later that Maynard allegedly had a tendency for targeting young girls and that she was allegedly not the only girl he had assaulted.“Later on, I heard from a male friend that he did this in every city, at every show. He preferred underage girls (or as close to underage as he could get). What happened to me has likely happened to a lot of underage girls by this same man,” a tweet read.The tweets also contained a warning for the singer, asking him to stay away from underage girls.The alleged victim said that she had kept the incident a secret for 18 years since in the year 2000, “the conversation about consent was non-existent”.It was only after the high profile #MeToo and #TimesUp movements naming and shaming popular faces of their past sexual crimes that the Twitter user finally mustered the courage to make the accusation public.Once the accusation was made public, several fans came out with similar stories of being approached by Maynard’s crew during Tool concerts. However, none of the charges levelled were of rape.While Maynard has not yet responded to the accusation, reports claim representatives at A Perfect Circle have said that they will put out a formal statement once they receive it.You can read the string of tweets here.