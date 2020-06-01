Anonymous is Back With 'Proof' Against Trump, Epstein, Royal Family and the Internet is Here For It

It's official - anonymous is back.

Once a feared collective of hacktivists, Anonymous had largely remained silent in recent years. Since May 31st, Sunday, they claim to have suddenly become more expressive.

The claims have been put forth courtesy a viral video posted originally on Anonymous’ own Facebook page itself, where the once-feared silhouette of a black hooded jacket and the signature Guy Fawkes mask has appeared after years of relative inactivity. In the video, the figure speaks out against police brutality in light of the recent murder of George Floyd by ex-officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, Derek Chauvin.

In the video, the figure says, “Police brutality and murder is a widespread problem in the United States, which has undoubtedly infected nearly every jurisdiction in the country. But, the Minneapolis police department is among the worst and has a horrible track record of violence and corruption. This week’s brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state.”





But that's not the only thing Anonymous has done so far - they've also furbished 'proof' against everything the Internet has asked - Donald Trump, Jeffery Epistein, Princess Diana's death, the Royal Family, Bill Gates, Naomi Campbell's involvement, and many, many, more.





What does Epstein have to do with Black Lives Matter? it's a testament to the impunity given to those in power that believe that we are property they can sell & destroy as they please. Their impunity is why they murder black people and traffick children. We can all stop them. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

However, since late last night, some tweets of Anonymous 'exposing' the said people have been disappearing off Twitter.





But Netizens had already saved, and taken screenshots of it.

ANONYMOUS RELEASED PROOF THAT OUR CURRENT PRESIDENT WAS INVOLVED IN A CHILD RAPE AND SEX TRAFFICKING LAWSUIT



https://t.co/52e4irNeNf — kennybeats (@kennybeats) May 31, 2020





And are ready for more.





Me waiting for #Anonymous to appear on TV and interrupt all programs in the USA



#Anonymous pic.twitter.com/f7nTttJVgS — Jesús Rodríguez (@JessRod82642857) June 1, 2020

Me, waiting for #Anonymous to interrupt my local broadcast. pic.twitter.com/D4M8OSOE89 — Justin Gendron (@Gendron07) June 1, 2020

me waiting for Anonymous to leak Donald Trump's credit cards infos #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/knuYUvtl1u — ash ♡ | #BlackLivesMatter (@vivaciouslyours) June 1, 2020

Me waiting for #Anonymous to tell us the truth about Corona virus. pic.twitter.com/F7XEhVHGFU — 🏳️‍🌈 (@httpshugs) June 1, 2020

I cant believe im witnessing a whole president’s Files get exposed like this. Mann this year is insane! #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/RKnDXDkBu7 — PAPAO (@AGAPESEDIBE) June 1, 2020





What more does 2020 have in store?