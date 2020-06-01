BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Anonymous is Back With 'Proof' Against Trump, Epstein, Royal Family and the Internet is Here For It

Image credits: Anonymous/Facebook.

Anonymous has also furbished 'proof' against everything the Internet has asked - Donald Trump, Jeffery Epistein, Princess Diana's death, the Royal Family, Bill Gates, Naomi Campbell's involvement, and much more.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
It's official - anonymous is back.

Once a feared collective of hacktivists, Anonymous had largely remained silent in recent years. Since May 31st, Sunday, they claim to have suddenly become more expressive.

The claims have been put forth courtesy a viral video posted originally on Anonymous’ own Facebook page itself, where the once-feared silhouette of a black hooded jacket and the signature Guy Fawkes mask has appeared after years of relative inactivity. In the video, the figure speaks out against police brutality in light of the recent murder of George Floyd by ex-officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, Derek Chauvin.

In the video, the figure says, “Police brutality and murder is a widespread problem in the United States, which has undoubtedly infected nearly every jurisdiction in the country. But, the Minneapolis police department is among the worst and has a horrible track record of violence and corruption. This week’s brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state.”


But that's not the only thing Anonymous has done so far - they've also furbished 'proof' against everything the Internet has asked - Donald Trump, Jeffery Epistein, Princess Diana's death, the Royal Family, Bill Gates, Naomi Campbell's involvement, and many, many, more.


However, since late last night, some tweets of Anonymous 'exposing' the said people have been disappearing off Twitter.


But Netizens had already saved, and taken screenshots of it.


And are ready for more.



What more does 2020 have in store?


