Anonymous is Back, Making Everyone Google About Princess Diana's Death, 22 Years Later

The notorious hacktivist group, Anonymous, is back and this time, not even the British royal family has been spared.

On May 29, the group posted a video message on their Facebook page after remaining idle for close to three years and issued a warning to the Minneapolis Police Department for the deliberate killing of George Floyd in USA.

For those wondering who or what Anonymous actually is, here's some context. They are a group of the most famous hacktivists or hackers spread out across the globe. And no, they aren't a formal organisation. In their video, the group did not just threaten to expose the "crimes" of the Minneapolis Police Department but also produced evidence regarding Donald Trump, Jeffery Epistein, Princess Diana's death, the Royal Family, Bill Gates, Naomi Campbell's involvement and many more.

One of the shocking revelations by Anonymous is that about Princess Diana's death being a murder planned and executed by the British royal family. According to a tweet by the group, Princess Diana had become aware of a sex trafficking ring the royal family had been involved with and was working on collecting testimonies of victims in order to expose the crimes. Anonymous claims that the royal family had Diana murdered on August 31, 1997 and that the car accident was staged.





Around the time of her death, Diana was visiting hospitals and care homes Jimmy Savile was preying on at all hours of the night, consoled Elm Guest House victims, and recorded palace rape victim testimony.

On the fateful day in August, Princess Diana (who had by then divorced Prince Charles) was with her rumoured beau Dodi Al Fayed in her Mercedes when the car crashed inside a tunnel in Paris as the two tried to escape the prying paparazzi. Both Diana and Dodi died in the accident. A 2002 article published by The Guardian does confirm that Princess Diana possessed a tape consisting of the testimony of a victim who had been raped in the palace. The Anonymous might be referring to this very theory in their tweet. Soon after the hacktivists made the revelation, social media has been buzzing with wild conspiracy theories and reactions demonstrating shock and disbelief:







The #Anonymous organization has exposed royalty by verifying that Queen Isabelle II gave the order to kill Princess Diana because she had evidence of the family involvement in a sex trafficking group. pic.twitter.com/LrlXOXJ9by

trying to explain to my family how Princess Diana’s death is connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Trump #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/ZR56QEk5a6

#Anonymous Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroe two women who changed the world in different ways but who were murdered for the same reason, having evidence that committed the government and royalty in crimes of corruption and child sex trafficking. The world wasn’t ready for them pic.twitter.com/qdrQMiG7bu — Trending (@manueeljar) June 1, 2020







i can’t believe that anonymous really spilled that princess diana was in fact killed by the royal family because she had tapes that revealed the royal family is involved in a sex trafficking ring PHEW i wonder who else they will expose pic.twitter.com/8gukhYABJK

Not just social media, thousands have been Googling to find out what exactly happened to Princess Diana in 1997 and if she really died in a car accident. Anonymous' claims also seems to have sent ripples across India as several took to Google to decipher what really went down between the royal family and Diana. These are search results from India in the past one day:

Conspiracy theories around Princess Diana's death also happened to be one of the top search results over the past couple of days:





People also looked up "Princess Diana murder" on Google:





There is, of course, no way of knowing whether the Anonymous actually has evidence to support their claim or if they're simply adding fuel to conspiracy theories that already exist. It has been twenty-three years since Diana's tragic demise and the theories just don't seem to die down. A piece by The Conservation suggests that conspiracy theories may be a coping mechanism; when Diana, who was lovingly called 'England's Rose' died, people could not accept the fact that such a random accident could have killed her.