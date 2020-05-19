Anonymous Man in Mizoram Repays Loans of People Caught in Financial Troubles

An Aizwal-based businessman has come as a blessing for people reeling under the burden of loans taken from bank. The man has repaid loans of at least two people who were struggling to make ends meet.

The beneficiaries of the generous act received a call from the bank saying that a good Samaritan wanted to pay back the loan on their behalf, the Indian Express reported. One of the four beneficiaries includes a 52-year-old widow with two daughters, who recovered from a brain tumour while the other is a man struggling to keep his business afloat.

According to report, the woman, Rodingliani, had taken a loan of around Rs 4 lakh from the State Bank of India for her treatment in Kolkata. Months after treatment, she was struggling to repay the money taken from bank. The other person, identified as Muana L Fanai had taken a loan of around Rs 2.5 lakh to start a poultry farm. However, he had trouble running the business and couldn’t repay the loan. The anonymous man also repaid loans of two other people.

“I got a call from the bank that a good samaritan wants to pay off certain loan amounts and that the bank had selected mine in that list,” Rodingliani was quoted as saying by The Sunday Express.

The good Samaritan is an Aizawl-based trader and has been anonymous. The bank too has not evealed the identity of the man.

The bank officials said that they recived a call from the man saying that he wanted to help people in times of distress. “He said that he wants to help those who had mortgaged their property against loans which they were finding difficult to pay. His budget was Rs 10 lakh,” the SBI branch’s assistant general manager, Sheryl Vanchhong, said.