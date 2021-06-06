Anonymous Warns Elon Musk Over Cryptocurrency Tweets, Says Tesla CEO Has 'Destroyed Lives'

Hacker group Anonymous on Sunday issued a warning to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, slamming him for having liquidated dreams and “destroyed lives” with his tweets about cryptocurrencies. The group issued the threat through a video posted on Twitter. Like their previous videos, a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask appeared on the screen and said in a digitally altered voice, “For the past several years you have enjoyed one of the most favourable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration."

“Recently… people are beginning to see you as another narcissistic rich due who is desperate for attention," the person added.

Musk has been awarded an unsaid Internet award, where the fluctuations of prices in the cryptocurrency market have been attributed to him. His tweets on a virtual platform managing to create fluctuation in prices of real-world things even have earned a new term: ‘The Musk Effect.’

“Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. Of course, they took the risk upon themselves when they invested, and everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto, but your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person," the figure on the Anonymous video said.

"Your carefully created public image is being exposed, and people are beginning to see you as nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention." #anonymous #bitcoin https://t.co/lz46uoEaPI— Bitcoin News (@BTCTN) June 6, 2021

The threat comes after Musk posted a meme on a popular Linkin Park song with the line “In the end it doesn’t even matter," with just the caption, ‘Bitcoin,’ followed by a broken heart emoji. Bitcoin’s value dropped as low as 37,660 after the tweet according to Coindesk.

Anonymous ended their video by saying, “You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are legion. Expect us."

