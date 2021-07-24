Another Biopic? Desi Twitter Drags Bollywood After Mirabai Chanu's Epic Olympics Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actors to fans, the citizens of India took a brief pause on Saturday, stood back, and applauded the weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as the young Manipuri clinched the silver in the women’s 49 kg category. Her victory also marked India’s first win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After her win, Chanu sounded ecstatic but also said that she went for gold, but in the end, could not go the distance. “I’m very happy that I’ve won the medal. The entire country was watching me & they had their expectations. I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best… I worked really hard for this. I tried my best to win gold medal but I wasn’t able to win gold; but I really tried. When I did 2nd lift, I understood I’ll bring a medal along with me," Chanu said from Tokyo.

As fans thronged to social media to extend their good wishes and congratulatory messages towards the athlete, a section of users instantly brought up Bollywood into the conversation. Are the producers already scrambling for movie rights? Is Akshay Kumar going to play the coach? Is Priyanka Chopra portraying Mirabai Chanu?

Yes, taking several shots at Bollywood, desi Internet was really “upset" about the fact that Mirabai Chanu’s hard work and the inspiring journey would be reduced to another biopic, a genre of movies that are being pumped out of the Hindi film industry every other day.

Sure, there are biopics that are “done right" and could be revisited multiple times but then there are the not-so-good, exhausting ones (if you know, you know) that made the Indian Twitter collectively channel their inner DJ Khaled and go: “Another One."

Wow, wow, wow, wow #MirabaiChanu!What a super performance. Medal confirmed.Bollywood biopic confirmed?— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) July 24, 2021

Akshay Kumar furiously getting on the phone right now to find out who her coach is & acquire the life rights. https://t.co/8aHfccq4Np— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 24, 2021

Nothing just Bolloywood producers running to register the title of Mirabai Chanu's biopic #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/u5eYXNUBF9— Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 24, 2021

When is the Mirabai Chanu biopic coming out? #IndiaAtTokyo2020— Anu Menon (@ExLolaKutty) July 24, 2021

Dear Priyanka Chopra, please don't act in Mirabai Chanu's life movie— Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 24, 2021

Somehow the Mirabai Chanu biopic will have Akshay Kumar playing the most important part.— Arnab Ray (@greatbong) July 24, 2021

And then a day will come when Anushka Sharma will play the role of Mirabai Chanu in her biopic https://t.co/fJIoE8XYwi— Shiv Shankar Nath (@toby_10) July 24, 2021

Akshay Kumar already in talks with producers to play Mirabai Chanu in her biopic— $HHendo Swapan (@Swapan_Sarit) July 24, 2021

Bollywoods are in talk with Mirabai chanu for her biopic. — anisul (@Anisultweets00) July 24, 2021

Dear Priyanka Chopra, please don't act in Mirabai Chanu's life movie— Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 24, 2021

India's First medal at Tokyo Olympics. Women's 49Kg Weightlifting.Mirabai Chanu from Manipur.(Bollywood, please don't start planning a bad biopic on her already) pic.twitter.com/67X7u2tqBx — Projwal Deb (@Projwal_D) July 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, a video had surfaced online, where her family was shown rejoicing the moment where Chanu made history.

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Chanu’s brother too responded to her victory and said, “We are very proud of her…we were very confident of her winning gold but silver is also great. This is the first silver from Manipur and first for India in this Olympics."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here