Another Blow to Progressive Women's Magazines as Marie Claire Shuts Print Circulation in UK

After 31 years of being in operation, women's magazine Marie Claire is ending its print circulation in the UK. In the last few months, this is the newest women's magazine to shut shop in Britain including More!, InStyle UK, Lucky and Look among others.

While print editions of Marie Claire will still be found in countries like France, Australia, Argentina and US, in the UK it will be relegated to the digital sphere only.

The advent of social media has affected print circulation of several name brands in the women's magazine sector with giants like Cosmopolitan and Now recording major drops in circulation in 2018, The Guardian reported.

The drop in circulation for women's magazines, online and offline, is a matter of dismay, some claim, as the genre has in the last decade, greatly transformed from being a tool to reinforce misogyny to platform for women speak about issues that matter to them. Coming out of the clutches of toxic fashion standards, male-centric and heterosexual relationship and sex advice and body-shaming, women's magazines today are at the forefront for discussing wider and more mature issues like politics, climate change, economics, diversity and employment as well as their intersection with gender equality and women's liberation. While some of these online and offline publications may still carry glossy covers containing beauty hacks and fashion advice, these are supplanted with wider representation of women of colour and non-binary persons.

None the less, the news has evoked many reactions on social media with netizens ruing the fall of the print sector.

People think of nothing of shelling out a couple of quid for a latte but not for a magazine or newspaper. Good journalism - debate, interviews, comment - doesn't come for free. Pls keep buying mags & papers or print simply won't survive. https://t.co/qME1JrdccA #journalism #media — GeorginaFullerWriter (@GeorgieR30) September 10, 2019

Ugh, this is awful news. Marie Claire was reporting on international women's rights long before it was fashionable. This is such a loss. https://t.co/c9BTeTeGny — Corinne Redfern (@CorinneRedfern) September 10, 2019

This is so so sad. I did my work experience at Marie Claire at 19, head-turned by their incredible, fearless, feminist journalism. They've always had a remarkable team and I hope they're being cared for https://t.co/QzzhLgzwaM — Terri White (@Terri_White) September 10, 2019

if you're sad about marie claire (me too) then please buy magazines. If you don't buy them, they'll go bust. — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) September 10, 2019

Marie Claire has announced its print closure. Company, Glamour, InStyle, Look and now Marie Claire. The toughest of times for womens’ glossies — Pandora Sykes (@PINsykes) September 10, 2019

Marie Claire UK closes, the sequel to the handmaids tale is published, a man convicted of domestic abuse gets a knighthood and the prime minister prorogues parliament thus trashing the domestic violence bill. (Amongst other things) All in one day. 2019 you are really spoiling us. — sam baker (@SamBaker) September 10, 2019

