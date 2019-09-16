Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Another Blow to Progressive Women's Magazines as Marie Claire Shuts Print Circulation in UK

Social media has affected print circulation of several name brands in the women's magazine sector with giants like Cosmopolitan and Now recording drops in circulation in 2018.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Another Blow to Progressive Women's Magazines as Marie Claire Shuts Print Circulation in UK
Image credit: Twitter
After 31 years of being in operation, women's magazine Marie Claire is ending its print circulation in the UK. In the last few months, this is the newest women's magazine to shut shop in Britain including More!, InStyle UK, Lucky and Look among others.

While print editions of Marie Claire will still be found in countries like France, Australia, Argentina and US, in the UK it will be relegated to the digital sphere only.

The advent of social media has affected print circulation of several name brands in the women's magazine sector with giants like Cosmopolitan and Now recording major drops in circulation in 2018, The Guardian reported.

The drop in circulation for women's magazines, online and offline, is a matter of dismay, some claim, as the genre has in the last decade, greatly transformed from being a tool to reinforce misogyny to platform for women speak about issues that matter to them. Coming out of the clutches of toxic fashion standards, male-centric and heterosexual relationship and sex advice and body-shaming, women's magazines today are at the forefront for discussing wider and more mature issues like politics, climate change, economics, diversity and employment as well as their intersection with gender equality and women's liberation. While some of these online and offline publications may still carry glossy covers containing beauty hacks and fashion advice, these are supplanted with wider representation of women of colour and non-binary persons.

None the less, the news has evoked many reactions on social media with netizens ruing the fall of the print sector.

