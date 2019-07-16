Another Loss? New Zealand loses ‘World’s Steepest Street’ Title

Still reeling from their loss in the ICC World Cup 2019 finals, New Zealand had to concede another world title to the Brits.

A street in north-west Wales that “challenges the fittest of walkers and cyclists”, according to The Guardian, has been adjudged as the steepest in the world.

Ffordd Pen Llech in the historic town of Harlech trounced Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, for the title, days after the latter’s defeat to England in the ICC World Cup 2019 finals.

Residents are planning a huge party to celebrate the accolade after a long-drawn campaign for the Guinness World Records title, The Guardian reports.

The street has a gradient of 37.5% at its steepest point, compared with Baldwin’s Street mere 35%.

Gwyn Headley, who led the town’s campaign to claim the title, said: “I feel utter relief and jubilation. I feel sorry for Baldwin Street and the New Zealanders, but steeper is steeper.”

Headley expressed regret at the timing of the announcement, just days after New Zealand suffered an unfortunate loss in the Cricket World Cup final to England.

“At least they have the Rugby World Cup ... for the moment,” he was quoted as saying,

“Guinness World Records was ultra-specific in the criteria demanded for it to qualify as the steepest street in the world, and although we were confident in meeting or exceeding nine of them, we were worried about the 10th,” said Headley.

The 10th criterion was that Guinness World Records required a blueprint of the street.

Surveyor Myrddyn Phillips, an expert on mountain measuring, used a combination of hi-tech (a satellite dish) and low-tech (chalk to mark out key points and bricks to keep a tripod steady) to take a series of measurements on the street.

“At one point a volunteer dropped a brick and was astonished to see it rolling down the hill.”

“The contending street or road is also required be a thoroughfare that is commonly used by the public, who are able to drive vehicles across it. Ffordd Pen Llech is flanked by 300-year-old houses and an ancient route to the castle. Motorists do use it – and the unskilled often become unstuck,” according to The Guardian.