Another Thief Dangles From Moving Train's Window in Bihar, Incident Caught on Cam

Onboard the train at Bhagalpur, Bihar, passengers caught a mobile thief and hung him from the train’s window for 5 kilometres. The clip shows several people recording the thief on their phones as he was hanging outside the window of the fast-moving train, grabbing onto people inside. The user who shared this video wrote in his tweet, “People caught a mobile thief from a moving train in Bhagalpur, Bihar, kept him hanging from the window for 5 km. People caught the thief running away from the moving train with the mobile and then hanged him. The passengers also thrashed the thief fiercely. Seeing this incident, people remembered the Begusarai incident.” Check out the clip here:

बिहार के भागलपुर में चलती ट्रेन से मोबाइल चोर को लोगों ने पकड़ा, 5 किमी तक खिड़की से लटकाए रखा। – चलती ट्रेन से मोबाइल लेकर भाग रहे चोर को लोगों ने पकड़ लिया और फिर लटका दिया।

– यात्रियों ने चोर की जमकर धुनाई भी की।

– इस घटना को देखकर लोगों को बेगूसराय वाली घटना याद आ गई। pic.twitter.com/mJQ7XCuMYb — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 30, 2022

According to NDTV, the thief was caught on the Jamalpur-Sahibganj passenger train between Lailakh and Ghogha stations. While a group attempted the robbery, only the man seen in the video was caught. Netizens were divided on whether this was the right thing to do or not. Some called the move risky but right. While others called it downright scary and wrong to toy with someone’s life. “This was wrong. We should not toy with someone’s life. They should’ve handed (the thief) over to the police immediately,” a user wrote.

bohot galat ha ye.. kisike jan ke sath nai khelna chahiye.. turant Police ko handover karna chaiye tha.. — Sirshendu Ganguly (@Sirshen15703665) September 30, 2022

Another user tweeted, “We liked this punishment, there is entertainment in it, there is a risk of life and there is also a lesson.”

ये सजा हमें पसंद आई इसमें मनोरंजन भी है जान का भी जोखिम है और सबक भी है — Mainpal Chauhan (@1stlovetea) September 30, 2022

A third one commented, “People have their own style of punishment, perhaps that is why it is said that the public has no form, there is no criminal in it, and no one gets punished.”

जनता का अपना अलग ही अंदाज़ है, सजा देने का, शायद इसीलिए कहते हैं कि जनता का कोई स्वरूप नहीं होता, उसमें ना तो कोई अपराधी होता है ना किसी को सजा मिलती है 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😉😉😉😉 — Pooja Thakur (@PoojaTh92897600) September 30, 2022

The passengers on the train held him by his hands and shirt, as the thief begged them to not let go. He was later dragged inside and thrashed, as per the reports. This is the second such incident from Bihar. Previously, a mobile snatcher was hung outside the train from Begusarai, Bihar on September 14th.

