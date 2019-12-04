The horrifying and brutal gang rape and murder of the twenty six year old veterinarian doctor in Telangana has shaken the nation to its very core. The sheer bestiality and gruesome nature of the incident has triggered reactions from all over the country, with several celebrities, politicians, lawmakers and activists expressing how they've been feeling ever since the event came to light. Now singer and composer Anoushka Shankar too has come forth with a personal experience.

In a tweet she referred to the Nirbhaya rape case of 2012 and how it affected her emotional and mental well-being. She goes on to say that the attack changed her as a person, as it did for others, and how it kickstarted a women's movement in the country like never before.

"I felt her attack in my own body and ended up sharing a video about my own sexual abuse. This was part of a wave of women in rage and pain demanding change," she writes.

My own life changed with her attack. This to me was the real beginning of the women’s movements we’ve seen in recent years. I felt her attack in my own body and ended up sharing a video about my own sexual abuse. This was part of a wave of women in rage and pain demanding change. — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) December 3, 2019

Shankar then goes on to ask pertinent questions, reverberating the sentiment of millions of women around the country. "India made new laws and set up new courts and people demanded justice. And yet... Where is the change?" she asks. Ever since Nirbhaya, has anything really changed? We're afraid not. On Tuesday, a report showed that despite the hike in rape cases in India, most states have chosen to spend only a negligible amount from the Nirbhaya fund allocated to them meant to be used for safety measures for women. But alas.

Shankar puts in words what every woman has been feeling since the twenty six year old's charred body was found near a toll booth in Telangana. "This is a global epidemic. And India in particular is no country for women. And I’m enraged. And I’m numb. And I don’t know what to keep doing. I want to scream and yet for once I feel voiceless. Because nothing fucking changes and women are being raped every minute every day," she writes.

This is a global epidemic. And India in particular is no country for women. And I’m enraged. And I’m numb. And I don’t know what to keep doing. I want to scream and yet for once I feel voiceless. Because nothing fucking changes and women are being raped every minute every day — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) December 3, 2019

She adds, "Around the world and people still ask us what we were wearing or why we traveled alone at night instead of teaching boys and men to see us as humans and to stop fucking touching us and entering us without our consent."

