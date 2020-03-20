Antarctica and Greenland are Losing Ice Sheets Six Times Faster Than in the 1990s

Climate change has for the many past years been showing its effect on the environment. In a recent report, the Ice Sheet Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise (IMBIE) team has revealed that Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are losing ice six times faster than they were in the 1990s.

The new report is based on observations from 11 satellite missions monitoring the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets.

The report also said that if the present trend in the two regions continues, the "worst-case" scenario of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) may come true. The IPCC had predicted an extra 6.7 inches (17 centimetres) of sea-level rise by 2100.

The finding of the study was published in the journal Nature. The IMBIE team assessed 26 surveys to ascertain the ice melting pattern of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets between 1992 and 2018.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency supported the study undertaken by the IMBIE team.

As per the calculation of the researchers, the two ice sheets lost 475 billion tons of ice per year in the 2010s against 81 billion tons per year in the 1990s, a six-fold increase.

The findings revealed that the two regions have lost 6.4 trillion tons of ice since the 1990s.

The melting of ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland has increased the global sea levels by 0.7 inches.

According to the report, the ice melting in the two regions account for a third of all sea-level rise.

