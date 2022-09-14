Antarctica's Doomsday Glacier Holding On 'By Its Fingernails', Finds Study

A glacier in Antarctica is eroding faster than expected, a recent study has found. Known as the “doomsday glacier” for its capability to raise sea levels to several feet, the glacier is melting along its underwater base. The study published in Nature Geoscience found that the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is retreating at a rate of roughly 2.1 kilometres per year, which is faster than scientists have observed in past decades. Researchers mapped a high-resolution three-dimensional area of the seafloor that gave them insight into how fast the glacier has been, and is, retreating.

Changes are afoot! #ThwaitesGlacier scientists present observational data that show changes have occurred to the mighty glacier over the decade. The big question is: how fast? #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/GzAOG1t3go — International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (@GlacierThwaites) June 13, 2022

Aiming at the past retreat rates of the Thwaites glacier, scientists analysed rib-like formations submerged in the polar ocean at a depth of about 700 metres. Following this, the computer models predicted that each rib must have been formed every single day. And at some point, for about six months in the last 200 years, the front of the glacier retreated at 2.1 kilometres per year, which is twice the rate recorded using satellites between 2011 and 2019.

“Thwaites is really holding on today by its fingernails, and we should expect to see big changes over small timescales in the future – even from one year to the next – once the glacier retreats beyond a shallow ridge in its bed,” said marine geophysicist and study co-author, Robert Larter.

According to a report by the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration, four percent of the climate change-induced sea levels was contributed by the “doomsday glacier”, alone. If the glacier suddenly collapses, it could result in a sea level rise by 25 inches or more.

Oceanographer Anna Wahlin, addressing the mechanism of analysis of Thwaites, said, “This was a pioneering study of the ocean floor, made possible by recent technological advancements in autonomous ocean mapping and a bold decision by the Wallenberg foundation to invest into this research infrastructure.”

Anna added, “The images Ran collected give us vital insights into the processes happening at the critical junction between the glacier and the ocean today.” The study suggests that the glacier is capable of undergoing a sudden and rapid retreat in the future, similar to how it did in the past.

