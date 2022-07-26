'Antarctic’s Morning Rush': Video Showing Penguins Sliding On Their Bellies Goes Viral

Often, people living in metropolitan cities avoid stepping out during office hours like in the morning and evening to steer clear of traffic jams. Long queues of traffic and hours of car blowing horns can leave you frustrated. However, have you ever wondered what the “morning rush” looks like in Antarctica, which is the coldest place and the least populated continent on earth? Well, think no further, as the internet has even made this possible. Social media has brought forth a cute video of a colony of penguins.

The video, which is a time-lapse shared by a Twitter page titled Buitengebieden, shows several penguins sliding on their bellies. While the camera is kept still in one position, innumerable cute aquatic flightless birds can be seen crossing it. A huddle can be seen sliding and imitating the swim, while there were several who can be seen running from one point to another.

While sharing the video on his Twitter account, Buitengebieden wrote in the caption, “Antarctic morning rush”.



The video has garnered huge attention. One user wrote, “That was visually mesmerizing.” Another commented, “Where are they going? Are they playing? Some are headed this way. And others in the opposite direction.” Taking to the comments section, many started revealing the reasons why penguins prefer sliding on their stomach, while several of them were forced to share the cute animal videos. A user commented, “They slide on their bellies because it is faster than walking.”

What do you think about this kind of morning rush?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here