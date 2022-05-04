Anti-abortionist Who Calls Himself 'Pro-life Spiderman' Climbs 60-floor Salesforce Tower

Commuters in San Francisco raised their heads in disbelief as a 22-year-old man was seen climbing the Salesforce tower, the tallest skyscraper in California, on Tuesday. The man was identified as Maison Des Champs who scaled the 1,070-foot-tall building to raise money for anti-abortion charities. Des Champs, who identifies himself as a “pro-life spiderman”, arrived at the salesforce tower at around 9 AM and started climbing. It was not before he had climbed high enough to be seen from a kilometre away. Social media quickly flooded with videos of him free-climbing the skyscraper. While some were shot and shared by people on the ground, some displayed the perspective of people inside the building.

Take a look:

Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022

San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action. pic.twitter.com/QDpkfrYs4E— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022

Hmmm… there’s someone free climbing the salesforce tower right now ?!! pic.twitter.com/HZsbcIm4Uw— Yann (@yannhatchuel) May 3, 2022

What a day, you look out of the window and this guy is climbing by from the outside #salesforcetower #freeclimber pic.twitter.com/NUBbKmtwaa— Lars Schwetje (@larsschwetje) May 3, 2022

Someone is climbing the 60-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco right nowhttps://t.co/xbVmi6tM31 pic.twitter.com/HrPFKshHKN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 3, 2022

Des Champs, apart from featuring on other people’s social media accounts, also updated his own. He shared clips and videos of his unprecedented climb on his Instagram account. Sharing snippets of his climb, Des Champs, in the caption, wrote, “Go to prolifespiderman.com and donate to my pro-life charity go-fund-me.”

Apart from trying to raise money for anti-abortion charities, the “pro-life spiderman,” also demanded the arrest of Dr Cesare Washington, an abortionist from Washington DC.

After climbing to the top of the building, Des Champs was greeted by the officials of the San Francisco Police Department, who arrested him. Take a look at the video here:

BREAKING: The man climbing the Salesforce Tower has made it to the top and has been arrested. His name is Madison DeChamps and he describes himself as a “Pro-Life Spider-Man.” pic.twitter.com/O6TbKAhqE8— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 3, 2022

In an interview with ABC7, when asked if at any point he regretted doing it, Des Champs answered, “No. It was fun. I would do it again.” He also said that he was aware he was going to end up in jail and wanted to share some videos with the public before that. During his climb, he was spotted stopping for a brief moment, just so he could share the videos on social media.

