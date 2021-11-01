Anti-faxxer to Steve Buscemi as Himself, These Costumes Clearly Won Halloween

Halloween originates from the Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated by the Celts as part of their New Year. They lived around 2,000 years ago in England, Ireland and Northern France. The Celts believed that that on the night before their New Year, which was on October 31, “the border between the realms of the living and the dead becomes smudged,” bringing souls of the dead back to Earth for a limited time. The Celtic priests used to burn huge bonfires as animal sacrifices lest the spirits cause mischief. During these rituals, the community thought it imperative to disguise themselves in costumes with masks made from animal skins or heads to distinguish themselves from the spirits. Costumes are the most exciting part that everybody looks forward to during Halloween every year.

The word “Halloween" stems from “All Hallows Eve," or the day preceding All Saints’ Day which falls on November 1.

While Halloween was dampened last year due to Covid-19, 2021 has resurrected the traditional celebrations with enthusiasts going the extra mile with creative costumes and trick or treaters back in full swing.

Here are some of the quirkiest Halloween-special tweets and costumes from around the world.

Hey guys, I’ve had Burger King’s Halloween Whopper in my freezer since 2015. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TIOEoRxSN1— Dinosaur Dracula ‍♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) October 30, 2021

halloween costume for 90's kids and cricket fans pic.twitter.com/pIVZ44uAvR— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) October 31, 2021

American actor Steve Buscemi dressed as his own meme from his undercover cop role in ‘30 Rock’ and handed out candy in New York City.

Steve Buscemi wins Halloween giving out candy in Brooklyn dressed as his epic GIF….”How do you do, fellow kids”by @mikeshza pic.twitter.com/bBidpZXUYY — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 1, 2021

These babies stole the show with their adorable costumes, too.

we made a caramel macchiato from scratch Ada’s First Halloween pic.twitter.com/RdUp0Ye8Jl— Momma D (@Duanecia) October 31, 2021

When you’ve had a rough year but you’re trying hard to enjoy Halloween. pic.twitter.com/JzqBCDaedx— Saffron Ann (@GeekEnby) October 26, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping paid a tribute to the Trump campaign which mistakenly booked the landscaping and snow removal business instead of the luxury hotel chain Four Seasons for a press conference last November.

This year our costume was an obvious one. #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/EPfDJshCGp— Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) November 1, 2021

Halloween costume update: pic.twitter.com/1Q2zkOXdMi— The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) October 28, 2021

Steve Irwin's son, Robert dressed as Loki with one of their zoo's alligator as Alligator Loki for Halloween has to be the cutest thing I've ever seen ❤️SO FUCKIN ADORABLE pic.twitter.com/i15Yk6ltyO — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, these doggos had their own paw-ty going on.

Halloween Eve, time to party on all. Excellent! pic.twitter.com/bbApdVrLEB— Beans Oregano (@RayAgua1031) October 30, 2021

Happy Halloween from an extremely dignified royal family pic.twitter.com/joc60qVJ42— Helen Rosner (@hels) October 31, 2021

Ahead of the Halloween season, several schools in New York had prohibited children from dressing up as characters from Squid Game due to the mature and violent content in the South Korean hit Netflix series. Although Halloween costumes definitely didn’t disappoint this year, we can’t wait to see things being spooked up a notch higher, cometh next October.

