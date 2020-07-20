BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Anti-mask Covidiots Take to Streets in UK to Protest Against 'Mind Control Device'

Anti-mask activists in the UK | Image credit: AFP (screengrab)



Hundreds took to Hyde Park in London to protest against mandatory wearing of face mask in supermarkets across Britain.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Covidiots in the UNited Kingdom seem to be taking a book out of the American playbook.

While several Americans continue to protest against mandatory face-mask wearing in several states across the US, citizens in UK are not far behind when it comes to resisting common sense.

Wearing of face masks is set to become compulsory across Britain from Friday onward.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office issued the orders last week in order to contain rising cases of coronavirus.

But the decision did not sit well with Londoners, hundreds of whom thronged Hyde Park wearing faux face masks in protest against the rules. Many tagged the rules instituted to maintain the coronavirus lockdown as "liberty-sapping" and demanded that the government give Britain it's freedom back.

As of 19th July, there were 294,792 positive for coronavirus cases in the UK.

READ: Anti-mask Covidiots Protest in Florida Grilled Cheese Bar as State Turns into Coronavirus Hotbed

Recently, anti-masks protesters in the Unites States took to a Grilled Cheese bar to protest against laws mandating mask wearing in Florida, even as cases continued to skyrocket.

(With inputs from Reuters)

