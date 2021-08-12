Anti-Vax German Nurse Injects Saline Instead of Covid Vaccine to 8,600 People

Authorities in northern Germany have urged thousands of individuals to receive a new shot of the Covid vaccination after a police probe revealed that a Red Cross nurse may have injected individuals with a saline solution. The ‘anti-vax’ nurse is accused of injecting a salt solution into people’s arms instead of real dosages at a vaccination centre in Friesland, a rural area near the North Sea coast.

“I am extremely shocked by this episode,” Sven Ambrosy, a local councillor, said on Facebook after local officials contacted around 8,600 families that may have been affected on Tuesday. “The district of Friesland will do everything necessary in its power to ensure that the concerned persons receive their vaccination protection as soon as possible,” he said.

While the saline solution is harmless, the bulk of those vaccinated in Germany during the alleged switchover in March and April are older and at a higher risk of developing Covid.

The nurse’s motivation was unclear, although she had expressed scepticism about vaccinations in social media posts, according to police investigations. Earlier, at a press conference broadcast by German media, police investigator Peter Beer stated that there was a “reasonable suspicion of danger" based on witness testimony.

According to NDR, it was unclear whether the suspect had been apprehended or charged in the case, which was turned over to a special squad that examines politically motivated crimes.

While the phoney shot looked to be harmless, it may have affected the elderly, who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Unfortunately, the nurse wasn’t the first medical practitioner to voice anti-vax sentiments. A Texas hospital terminated 178 staff for two weeks without pay in June after they refused to receive the coronavirus vaccination.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Germany has fully vaccinated 55.6 percent of its eligible population, with over 96 million doses delivered.

