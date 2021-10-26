Anti-vaxxer in Australia Sells $1500 Fake Arm to Escape Getting Vaccinated for Covid

Till now, anti-vaxxers have come up with various theories explaining why taking the Covid-19 vaccine is harmful. But a person at Melbourne in Australia seemed to have come up with a practical solution that costs $1500 to avoid getting the jab. A report on news.com.au said that a post shared on the Facebook group ‘Victoria – Sell Your Stuff’ read: “Prosthetic arm (left or right) Using this for covid vaccination. Best worn under a winter jacket to disguise your good arm. Available in various skin colours. Registered express delivery.” We can only guess that the idea behind this product is to fool a healthcare professional who might administer the vaccine on the fake arm instead of the real one. Irrespective of whether the trick would work or not, this ad only exposed the extent to which anti-vaxxers are ready to go to not get vaccinated.

In a hilarious comment on TikTok, Australian comedian Michael Shafar said the arm is obviously “for those who don’t want to get vaccinated … so if you can’t afford that, you can always try turning up to your vaccine appointment dressed as Henry the Octopus”. The ad was shared on Twitter too, and users were left amused. One of them posted: “Pro-tip: If you go to get vaccinated and the person vaccinating you cannot tell the difference between your arm and a prosthetic arm leave and go get vaccinated by someone else."

Pro-tip: If you go to get vaccinated and the person vaccinating you cannot tell the difference between your arm and a prosthetic arm leave and go get vaccinated by someone else. https://t.co/1yIeT1FpMj— Dr. Mean Maria (@mitchellscomet) October 19, 2021

A user talked about another bizarre plan to avoid getting vaccinated. “Heard of a guy this week in Melbourne who has been charging $1k to get people’s vaccine for them & has had about 10 so far. Gets away with ID part as hard to tell in a mask. I think he’s been found out now though," she wrote.

Heard of a guy this week in Melbourne who has been charging $1k to get people’s vaccine for them & has had about 10 so far. Gets away with ID part as hard to tell in a mask. I think he’s been found out now though.— Sarah (@SarahT9580) October 19, 2021

A user who claimed to be a paramedic added another perspective. “Hahaha I’m a paramedic, we use those arms for practice. They look nothing like the real thing except maybe in a dark room with the lights off. Then you can’t actually touch it or you would know for sure. When you got your second shot, the hole would still be there from the first."

Hahaha I'm a paramedic, we use those arms for practice. They look nothing like the real thing except maybe in a dark room with the lights off. Then you can't actually touch it or you would know for sure. When you got your second shot, the hole would still be there from the first.— Plock (@Plock95840779) October 19, 2021

Earlier this year, a man from California, US, who had previously mocked Covid-19 vaccines on social media, died after contracting the virus. A member of the Hillsong megachurch, Stephen Harmon had been quite vocal in his dislike for vaccines and had made a series of jokes about not getting jabbed.

