Anti-vaxxers Hound Woman for Taking Vaccine a Month after Having a Miscarriage

A woman who recently lost her baby in a miscarriage had to face the wrath of anti-vaxxers on social media. They blamed the woman, Michelle Rockwell, for the miscarriage which, according to them, was triggered by the Covid-19 vaccine. She had taken the shot on December 21.

The anti-vaxxers had made a collage of her Instagram posts to imply that it was the vaccine that had caused the miscarriage, The Daily Beast wrote. The anti-vaxxers said that she had lost her baby on January 24, nearly a month after receiving the vaccine. However, the claims were grossly inaccurate. Even though Rockwell had taken the vaccine on December 21, she had lost her baby a month before that. But that didn't stop anti-vaxxers to stop their campaign on social media.

“It was heartbreaking. I definitely shed some tears over it. To attack women who’ve gone through so much, that’s just a new low,” Rockwell was quoted as saying.

The anti-vaxxers have been shaming and blaming pregnant women and those miscarried for taking the vaccine. Across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, they have accused women of being 'bad mothers' for having miscarriages.

The vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women could be a legit fear as none of these shots were tested on pregnant women. And it becomes a double-whammy for pregnant women who are health workers and higher risk of getting the virus infection, like Rockwell. To take the vaccine, or not to take, becomes a crucial question.

According to the Centre for Disease Control, the vaccine is “unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant”, while the World Health Organization says it knows of no specific risks that would outweigh the risks of exposure. Dr Anthony Fauci recently said that as many as 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated and haven't had any complications as such.

But public health experts warn that anti-vaccine messages pose a unique threat given the urgency for widespread coronavirus vaccination.

A July report by CCDH unpacked what it described as the "Anti-Vaxx Industry." The report noted that fulltime anti-vaccine campaigners expand their reach by appearing on conspiracy-theory-based YouTube channels and also lend their audiences to anti-vaccine entrepreneurs who seek to sell them products.