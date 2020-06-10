Gujarat Company Comes Up with 'Anti-Viral' Fabric to fight Covid-19

As people are adapting to the new world of coronavirus, a textile major has announced the launch ofan anti-viral textile technology for its products.

Arvind Limited will launch the product under its existing fabric brand, Intellifabrix, and will be made available across 8,000 retail stores across India in a couple of quarters, The Hindu reported. In partnership with Swiss company HeiQ Materials AG in association with Taiwanese specialty chemicals major Jintex Corporation, company will manufacture the product with a special combination of advanced silver and vesicle technology to remove the viruses like coronavirus from the surface of the garment in half an hour.

“This is a landmark innovation at a time when everywhere there is a lot of the anxiety and worry among the people about the presence and spread of the coronavirus through clothing. HeiQ’s viroblock technology is scientifically proven and a one-of-its kind technology to fight against the coronavirus. They have clinically tried and tested and found that this technology helps in eliminating coronavirus on the fabric. We are going to launch this product on a large scale under our B2C fabric segment Intellifabrix in over 8,000 stores across India,” Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd was quoted as saying by The Hindu.



The company plans to launch 'viroblock technology' for shirting and face mask products first and will extend it to other products later.

Earlier, a pair of Japanese firms announced a similar product that could keep away everything, from body odour to offering the ideal material for protective gear like face masks.

The fabric jointly developed by electronics company Murata Manufacturing and Teijin Frontier, dubbed PIECLEX, generates power from the expansion and contraction of the material itself, including when worn by someone moving around.