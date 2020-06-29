Anti-Viral Shirts, Chyawanprash Ice-Cream: Bizarre 'Fighters' of Covid-19 in Our Food and Clothes

The world just keeps getting stranger everyday.

As the new novel coronavirus pandemic has affected every country on the globe now, people are coming up with different products to oust the virus.

And we're not talking disinfectants or hand-sanitizers or soaps, or products which scientists have rated as safety measures, but a whole new world of the strangest things which will 'kill the virus.'

The surprising bit about all of these is that almost none of them are tested, and hence the disclaimer of 99.9% excludes that 0.1% where you may just get infected.

Take for instance, the new 'anti-viral shirt.'

The shirt claims to kill 99% of the Covid-19 virus.

The website for the shirt says that the ISO 18184 strong antiviral and ISO 20743 antibacterial effect against enveloped viruses and bacteria is what makes the shirt 'anti-virus.' It's claim to fame? Something called 'HeiQ.'

"HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is an intelligent Swiss textile technology that is added to the fabric during the final stage of the textile manufacturing process," says the website.

It also adds that, "HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 has proven effective against SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 causing virus."

Introducing SECURO Our ANTI- VIRAL Shirt That KILLS 99% Of The COVID-19 Virus. For Details & Zero Contact Delivery Click On https://t.co/a1UoRV9YFN pic.twitter.com/FYhNhwnELE — ZOD! Clubwear (@ZODclubwear) June 26, 2020





Hi,



Please Refer To The Below Images Or Visit https://t.co/zUdzn1ZllU To Know More On How Our Shirt Kills 99% Of The COVID-19 Virus:



Best Regards,

Team ZOD! pic.twitter.com/xMLQ81TP1q — ZOD! Clubwear (@ZODclubwear) June 27, 2020

This isn't the only coronavirus-proof clothing, though. A Japanese firm had also come-up with a fabric that would 'zap away' coronavirus if it came too close.

The fabric jointly developed by electronics company Murata Manufacturing and Teijin Frontier, dubbed PIECLEX, generates power from the expansion and contraction of the material itself, including when worn by someone moving around.

The low voltages aren't strong enough to be felt by the wearer, but they effectively stop bacteria and viruses from multiplying inside the fabric, the companies said.

"It has been effective on 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses we tested, working to curb their proliferation or inactivate them," said a spokesperson.

Read More: Japan Has Come Up With Fabric Which Can 'Zap' Away Coronavirus if it Comes Too Close

Not keen on wearing something? There's also a way to make sure people maintain their distance: Social-distancing shoes.

A Romanian shoemaker who adapted the long footwear from a model he made for actors, said he had so far received five orders for social distancing shoes.

It takes him two days to make a pair, which requires almost one square metre of leather.

If two people wearing these shoes were facing each other, there would be almost one-and-a-half metres between them.

Read More: Want to Ensure 6-Feet Distance? These 'Social-Distancing Shoes' May Be Right Fit For You







But if just clothing isn't your fix, there's always food: Like Chyawanprash flavored ice-cream.

What happens when you take two good things and mix them together? The result is not always a third good thing - sometimes it ruins both the two things.

Karnataka-based Dairy Day is launched its new range with two new flavours — haldi and Chyawanprash- ensuring ice-cream is a safe spot for people in summer.

While haldi (turmeric) is a widely used herb in Indian cuisine with its medical values, Chyawanprash is an Ayurvedic health supplement for immunity.

According to reports, the co-founder of Dairy Day said, “This is the first time in the ice cream industry that haldi is being used."

The haldi ice cream will constitute of turmeric, pepper, honey and the Chyawanprash flavour will have dates among other ingredients. Both the flavoured-delicacies have been priced at a rate 30 per cent higher than other ice cream.

Read More: Haldi and Chyawanprash Flavoured Ice Creams are a Thing Now But Twitter Isn't Ready for it

There was also, 'Aarogya Sandesh.'

Cottage cheese made from cow milk will be mixed with pure honey from the Sunderbans to prepare the 'Arogya Sandesh' which will also have extracts of tulsi leaves, an official of the Animal Resources Development Department told PTI.

No artificial flavours would be added to the sweetmeat which will be available in the department's outlets in the city and neighbouring districts, he said.

The sandesh will boost the immune system as a whole but it is not a COVID-19 antidote, the official said.

Read More: West Bengal Govt Gearing up to Market Immunity Boosting 'Arogya Sandesh'



None of them are however, scientifically proven to be a 100% effective just yet, though.