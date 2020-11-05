'Anton, Anton': Pet Parrot Saves Owner by Calling Out His Name After House Catches Fire

Reality is often stranger than fiction and many stories that we hear keep proving that. One could never imagine that a parrot can save a life, but in Australia, the animal turned saviour for his owner after his house caught fire.

According to ABC, the incident happened in Queensland’s Brisbane. Before the smoke detectors went off, Anton Nguyen’s parrot Eric alerted him while he was in deep sleep.

By the time the crews arrived, his house situated in the Salstone Street at Kangaroo Point was engulfed in flames.

As per Anton, he was sleeping but woke up when he heard a bang and his parrot started to yell.

That was the point when he smelled some smoke. He immediately took the next step. When Anton grabbed Eric and started to leave the house, he saw some flames coming out of the back. He left the house along with Eric and a bag.

Anton was in shock because his smoke detectors went off late while Eric, his parrot, alerted him before. There were no injuries reported in the incident as both the parrot and his owner left the house when the fire was under control. Anton believes that everything is alright till he and the bird are fine.

Speaking about the swift action of the authorities, Cam Thomas, QFES acting inspector said that the crew did well to control the fire to just one property. He also said that it was the parrot who squeaked “Anton Anton” which woke up the man who was asleep when the fire started.

The fire was a massive one and as per Cam, it has engulfed the entire building. He informed that it has exposures on the left-hand side with some blistering on the building exterior.

Authorities have declared this building as a crime scene. They have launched an investigation to determine the cause of fire that destroyed the building.