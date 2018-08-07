GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ants Can Build Bridges With Their Own Bodies - And it is Stuff of Nightmares

Maybe think twice about the seemingly harmless ant you brush aside next time?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2018, 8:42 AM IST
Let's admit it. For many of us, the fear of creepy crawlies is very real. And if we were to list them on the intensity of fear they generate in us, spiders and roaches rank at the top. But ants, the seemingly harmless ones, are at the bottom.

But those nasty, sharp ant-bites which still hurt an hour later is something that still lives on in our childhood memories.

So when a Twitter thread revealed that ants can build bridges - over absolute nothing, simply by using their own bodies, we were quite surprised by their skills.







The fact that ants can do this, is not only terrifying but also amazing. What compelled ants to build this bridge?







And the answers are probably more interesting than the fact that they can do this.













And while this is fun to watch, ants just got a little terrifying for us.







