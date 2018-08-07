Ants Can Build Bridges With Their Own Bodies - And it is Stuff of Nightmares



Attack of legionary ants (also known as army ants or marabunta) to a wasp honeycomb. Impressive the level of swarm intelligence and collective computation to form that bridge. pic.twitter.com/StvDkmv8x8

When this type of attack happens, the wasps usually escape and the ants do not leave until they've completely looted the honeycomb, carrying pupae, larvae, and eggs, as well as some adults who did not manage to escape



They can even build across the water! pic.twitter.com/cuQxQbCor0



Why did they feel the need to form the bridge? How did they know the nest was there if they didn't already have a path to it?

^This. I thought ants could only communicate by pheromones and the occasional clicks. How could they smell the pheromones that indicates there's a nest if no ants could get there?



At first I was thinking that this was merely a failure mode that happened when they decided to follow & build the bridge (premature optimization gone wrong). Or that there was something in the ceiling affecting the trail pheromones.

But then a biologist pointed out something more fundamental. Many species ants have a hard time walking upside down. For ants it is more effective to follow the trail over a bridge that goes down and then up than in an inverted upside down walk. https://t.co/MXSl8x5wqf



Also likely that, upside down, the ants can't carry significant loads.

As @djinnius points out, if these ants can't significant loads when they try to walk upside, it is possible that the suspended bridge solution is more effective because of that toohttps://t.co/YWs0OkBtRa



I’m both fascinated and horrified at the same time! https://t.co/7BOlN3LEEW

These ants have their shit together more than me, my friends, and my family. https://t.co/ufKoL65fDc



Gotta burn the whole house down tbh https://t.co/0FuarCwhFi

Let's admit it. For many of us, the fear of creepy crawlies is very real. And if we were to list them on the intensity of fear they generate in us, spiders and roaches rank at the top. But ants, the seemingly harmless ones, are at the bottom.But those nasty, sharp ant-bites which still hurt an hour later is something that still lives on in our childhood memories.So when a Twitter thread revealed that ants can build bridges - over absolute nothing, simply by using their own bodies, we were quite surprised by their skills.The fact that ants can do this, is not only terrifying but also amazing. What compelled ants to build this bridge?And the answers are probably more interesting than the fact that they can do this.And while this is fun to watch, ants just got a little terrifying for us.