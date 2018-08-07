Ants Can Build Bridges With Their Own Bodies - And it is Stuff of Nightmares
Maybe think twice about the seemingly harmless ant you brush aside next time?
Maybe think twice about the seemingly harmless ant you brush aside next time?
But those nasty, sharp ant-bites which still hurt an hour later is something that still lives on in our childhood memories.
So when a Twitter thread revealed that ants can build bridges - over absolute nothing, simply by using their own bodies, we were quite surprised by their skills.
Attack of legionary ants (also known as army ants or marabunta) to a wasp honeycomb. Impressive the level of swarm intelligence and collective computation to form that bridge. pic.twitter.com/StvDkmv8x8
— Francisco Boni (@boni_bo) August 5, 2018
When this type of attack happens, the wasps usually escape and the ants do not leave until they've completely looted the honeycomb, carrying pupae, larvae, and eggs, as well as some adults who did not manage to escape
They can even build across the water! pic.twitter.com/cuQxQbCor0
— Francisco Boni (@boni_bo) August 5, 2018
The fact that ants can do this, is not only terrifying but also amazing. What compelled ants to build this bridge?
Why did they feel the need to form the bridge? How did they know the nest was there if they didn't already have a path to it?
— poplopo (@poplopo) August 5, 2018
^This. I thought ants could only communicate by pheromones and the occasional clicks. How could they smell the pheromones that indicates there's a nest if no ants could get there?
— Chris (@C_Perspective_) August 5, 2018
And the answers are probably more interesting than the fact that they can do this.
At first I was thinking that this was merely a failure mode that happened when they decided to follow & build the bridge (premature optimization gone wrong). Or that there was something in the ceiling affecting the trail pheromones.
— Francisco Boni (@boni_bo) August 5, 2018
But then a biologist pointed out something more fundamental. Many species ants have a hard time walking upside down. For ants it is more effective to follow the trail over a bridge that goes down and then up than in an inverted upside down walk. https://t.co/MXSl8x5wqf
— Francisco Boni (@boni_bo) August 5, 2018
Also likely that, upside down, the ants can't carry significant loads.
— sam atman (@djinnius) August 5, 2018
As @djinnius points out, if these ants can't significant loads when they try to walk upside, it is possible that the suspended bridge solution is more effective because of that toohttps://t.co/YWs0OkBtRa
— Francisco Boni (@boni_bo) August 5, 2018
And while this is fun to watch, ants just got a little terrifying for us.
I’m both fascinated and horrified at the same time! https://t.co/7BOlN3LEEW
— Miss.Brightside (@RadiantIdania) August 6, 2018
These ants have their shit together more than me, my friends, and my family. https://t.co/ufKoL65fDc
— rachel . (@rachelathomson) August 6, 2018
Gotta burn the whole house down tbh https://t.co/0FuarCwhFi
— Shav (@Shav457) August 6, 2018
Also Watch
-
Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
-
Saturday 04 August , 2018
Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Finally Reacts to Priyanka Chopra's Abrupt Exit from Bharat; Watch Video
- Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Rishi Kapoor Fails to Recognise Sridevi, His Co-star of Many Films
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know