Ants Know Exactly How to Avoid Traffic Jams, Are Immune to Congested Roads

A study published recently shows that ants may just have the answer to the question, "how to avoid traffic jams?". The worst part about travelling anywhere would have to be the traffic you encounter along the way. But as the study reveals, ants are immune to traffic jams.

No, we aren't kidding. Haven't you ever observed multiple ants moving in one line in the same direction? Science says that they possess the ability to move in one single queue, without ganging up on each other, which also aids them in evading traffic even on congested roads.

The study, which was published in eLife, focused on Argentine ants. It showed that the ants were perfectly capable of modifying speed and controlling it even while on the trail. If the density of traffic on their trail increase, they could easily modify their speeds and adapt in order to avoid collision with each other or with objects around them.

If the traffic density is moderate, they're most likely to speed up and move at a quicker pace and on the contrary, if the traffic flow seems to be building up, the ants are more likely to slow down.

In short, the strategy followed by ants is based on a principle of selflessness and consideration for their fellow beings - and we could probably learn a thing or two from them.

And guess what? Ants have traffic cops too. If the traffic seems to be building up or if collisions begin taking place in the trail with more frequency, these "traffic cop" ants would block other ants leaving their nest to join the trail and compel them to take new routes. How cool is that?

