Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Encounter With Fan from Senegal Who Speaks Fluent Hindi

While famous celebrities may be used to constant paparazzi and screaming fans in every scenario, some encounters with these fans manage to stand out.

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and Twitter to share one such instance which stood out from others.

A video posted on his IGTV shows his encounter with a fan from Senegal, who is super excited to see him - and can be heard saying 'oh my god, oh my god' over in excitement.

In the video, Kher asks her name, which she replies to saying its 'Ayesha,' and says that she is a fan of his. She also adds how she can't believe this is really happening.

Shot in Bellevue Hospital in New York, Ayesha is speaking fluent Hindi, and on being questioned by Kher she says that she learnt it by just watching Bollywood movies.

When Kher asks her if she remembers any movie of his, she says that she loved ChaalBaaz a 1989 movie starring Anupam Kher, Sridevi, and Sunny Deol among others.

The fan can also be seen hyperventilating and says "I'm so nervous" and "I'm a huge fan," and says that "There is no film of yours which I haven't seen." She says that her sister is in the hospital and she's going to visit her and as she's walking away she adds "This is the best day of my life."

Sharing the video on his IGTV and also on Twitter, Kher captioned it.

"I met #Ayesha from #Senegal while shooting in #BellevueHospital. Her honest emotions in pure hindi touched the soul of my heart. She was so real. I will pray for her sister. Thank you Ayesha. This is the best day of my life too. And I love the magic of Hindi cinema. Jai Ho! 🙏😍"

I met #Ayesha from #Senegal while shooting in #BellevueHospital. Her honest emotions in pure hindi touched the soul of my heart. She was so real. I will pray for her sister. Thank you Ayesha. This is the best day of my life too. And I love the magic of Hindi cinema. Jai Ho! 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/lFxfu0YcHV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2019

Netizens also lauded this moment.

Let's take a moment and appreciate her command in the language that is totally alien to her. That too by just watching Hindi movies. Just wow. ♥️🙏 — Doctor Outsider (@Quirky_Seelie) November 25, 2019

Kalaakaar isliye amar aur ajay rahta hai aap ne wo pa liya adhbhut bhaav uss. Ladki ke wo bhi from different religion different country — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 25, 2019

So beautiful and touching!! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 25, 2019

Kher is currently in New York.

New Yorkers have fun at Anupam Kher's laughter therapy session https://t.co/rUYX0NBfDa — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.